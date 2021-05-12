Toscano’s season comes to end after Baton Rouge Regional’s cancellation

BATON ROUGE, La. (SDSU) – The NCAA Baton Rouge Regional women’s golf tournament at The University Club has been canceled due to inclement weather and the course being deemed not of championship-caliber after heavy and persistent rain fell in recent days, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

Due to the tournament being canceled, committee policy states that if play cannot take place, advancement is determined by the original seeding of teams used for selection to the 2021 championships, with the top six teams and top three individuals not on an advancing team, moving on to the national championships. Senior Teresa Toscano fell outside of the top three individuals.

Toscano, who earned an automatic bid after claiming the Summit League individual title, led the team with a 72.35 stroke average this season. Toscano was named the Summit League Championship MVP and was also named to the All-Tournament Team and All-Summit League First Team.

She finished inside the top-10 in all seven events she competed in this season, including capturing five individual titles. Additionally, the senior’s 73.54 career stroke average also tops SDSU’s all-time list.

NCAA STATEMENT

The Division I Women’s Golf Committee, NCAA staff, and Games Committee in Baton Rouge have been in constant communication throughout the past several days as the course conditions have been evaluated. The University Club has taken on over seven inches of rain in the past couple of days and has been deemed not to be of championship-caliber, nor did the committee feel in its current condition that the course allows for a true championship experience. Please know that this set of circumstances and ultimately, this decision, is gut-wrenching for all involved.