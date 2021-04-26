Toscano claims Summit League title

NEWTON, Kan. (SDSU) – South Dakota State’s Teresa Toscano captured the individual title Monday at the 2021 Summit League Championship, while the women’s golf team finished second.

“We came up a bit short today, but we are very proud of what the ladies were able to accomplish this year,” director of golf Casey VanDamme expressed. “I am especially grateful for the seniors and proud of how they have represented us. I look forward to seeing continued growth for the underclassmen.”

The Jackrabbits, who trailed Denver by just three strokes heading into the final round, shot a 322 (+75) on the final day at the par-72, 6,000-yard Sand Creek Station Golf Course. SDSU finished the event with a 54-hole score of 939 (305-312-322) through three days of play in windy conditions. Denver earned the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA Regionals, claiming the team title with 921 (+57).

Toscano, who was named the Championship MVP and garnered a spot on the all-tournament team for the fourth time, shot a field-best 2-over 74 in her final round and birdied No. 18 to give her a two-shot victory and 54-hole total of 224 (+8). The senior captured her fifth individual title this season and eighth in her career.

All five Jackrabbits finished inside the top-20 of the 40-player field. Mia Seeman finished ninth after carding an 8-over 80 in the final round. The junior recorded a 54-hole score of 238 (+22). Lani Potter and Cassidy Laidlaw finished 10th and 11th, respectively, each carding an 84 (+12) on Monday. Hester Sicking finish tied for 19th with 246 (+30).

“The coaches and players are so excited for Teresa,” VanDamme said. “She will be the first women’s golfer in the Division I era to compete at the NCAA Tournament.”

Toscano will find out where she will be playing Wednesday at 1 p.m. CT on the GOLF Channel.

Championship MVP

Teresa Toscano, South Dakota State

All-Tournament Team (Top-five finishers and ties)

Teresa Toscano, South Dakota State (1st, 75-75-74 = 224; +8)

Mary Weinstein, Denver (2nd, 74-77-75 = 226; +10)

Anna Zanusso, Denver (3rd, 70-81-78 = 229; +13)

Alyson Bean, Denver (4th, 70-81-81 = 232; +16)

Megan Lee, Oral Roberts (5th, 78-77-80 = 235; +19)

