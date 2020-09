MITCHELL, S.D. (DORDT) -- The Dordt Defenders went on the road and earned their second win of the season with a convincing 47-10 victory over Dakota Wesleyan at Joe Quintal Stadium in Mitchell, South Dakota.

Michael Sondermann started the scoring with a one yard touchdown run with 9:44 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. After Dordt forced a second punt by Dakota Wesleyan Carter Schiebout scored on a two yard run to cap a five-play, 46 yard drive with 6:17 left in the quarter.