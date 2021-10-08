Top teams featured in Friday night SportsZone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re just weeks away from high school football playoffs in KELOLAND.
Fans of the sport can watch highlights from the following games thanks to KELOLAND Sports crews working on Friday:
- Rapid City Central at Harrisburg
- Washington vs Roosevelt
- Rapid City Stevens at O’Gorman
- Aberdeen Central at Tea Area
- Dell Rapids at Madison
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at Elk Point-Jefferson
- Florence/Henry at Elkton-Lake Benton
- Hanson at Canistota/Freeman
- Howard at Garretson
- Hitchcock-Tulare at Great Plains Lutheran
- Pipestone at Luverne
- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Sergeant Bluff Luton
Watch the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELO-TV for the best plays from football fields across the area.