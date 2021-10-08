Top teams featured in Friday night SportsZone

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re just weeks away from high school football playoffs in KELOLAND.

Fans of the sport can watch highlights from the following games thanks to KELOLAND Sports crews working on Friday:

  • Rapid City Central at Harrisburg
  • Washington vs Roosevelt
  • Rapid City Stevens at O’Gorman
  • Aberdeen Central at Tea Area
  • Dell Rapids at Madison
  • Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at Elk Point-Jefferson
  • Florence/Henry at Elkton-Lake Benton
  • Hanson at Canistota/Freeman
  • Howard at Garretson
  • Hitchcock-Tulare at Great Plains Lutheran
  • Pipestone at Luverne
  • Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Sergeant Bluff Luton

Watch the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELO-TV for the best plays from football fields across the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 