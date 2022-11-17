SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘AA’ State Volleyball Tournament got underway on Thursday with all four top-seeds moving on to the semifinals.

Top-seed Washington got the ‘AA’ tournament started and impressed, picking up a 25-11 win in set 1, and then 25-20 victories in sets 2 and 3 for the 3-0 sweep.

Following that match it was No. 4 Jefferson making its State Tournament debut against 5th-seeded Pierre. The Cavaliers took the opening set 25-14, but the Governors would even the match at 1 with a 26-24 victory in the second. Jefferson would then take a 2-1 lead with a 25-21 win in the third, and close the match out in the 4th with a 25-21 win.

Two-time defending champion O’Gorman took on Huron in the quarterfinals. The second-seeded Knights cruised to a 25-14 win in the opening set. They’d follow that up with 25-19 and 25-18 wins in sets 2 and 3 to pick up the 3-0 victory over the Tigers.

In the fourth and final quarterfinal, three-seed Harrisburg took down Lincoln in four sets. The Patriots would take a 1-0 lead in the match with 25-20 victory in the first set, but Harrisburg would even the match at 1 with a 25-15 win in the 2nd. The Tigers would then take a 2-1 lead with a 25-23 victory in the 3rd, and finish the match with a 25-17 win in the 4th set.

Class AA Quarterfinal Results

#1 Sioux Falls Washington defeated #8 Rapid City Stevens 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-20)

#4 Sioux Falls Jefferson defeated #5 Pierre 3-1 (25-15, 24-26, 25-21,25-21)

#2 Sioux Falls O’Gorman defeated #7 Huron 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-18)

#3 Harrisburg defeated #6 Sioux Falls Lincoln 3-1 (20-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17)