Top-Seeded Vikings knock off USF in NSIC Softball Tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AUGUSTANA) – The Augustana softball team opened the NSIC Tournament with a 2-1 win Thursday over Sioux Falls in Rochester, Minnesota. Augustana, the top-seeded team in the tournament, moves on to play Minnesota Duluth Friday in a noon matchup.

Augustana, 41-4 on the season, manufactured both runs using their legs without a hit while standing on third base.

In the bottom of the third, Kendall Cornick, who reached base on a single and stole second base. She was pushed to third base as Torri Chute touched first place after an error at second base. As Chute was stealing second base, the catcher’s throw sailed past the fielder at second base, allowing Cornick to touch home plate with ease for the 1-0 lead.

The lead was doubled in the bottom of the fifth inning as Gracey Brink drew a walk, stole second, was pushed to third by Chute and scored on a passed ball.

The Cougars, 22-23 on the year, tried to make things interesting in the top of the seventh, scoring a run and having the tying run on third base with one out. However, the AU defense did what it does best, and stopped runs from scoring. Shayla Running lined out to Abby Lien at third base for the second out. The final out of the game came off the bat of Frankie Mickelson as she popped out into foul territory where Lien closed the glove on the out.

Ashley Mickschl picked up her 23rd win of the season in the circle, allowing five hits and just the lone earned run. She struck out six batters while walking just one.

Cornick and Delaney Young tallied four of the Vikings’ five hits with the other hit coming off the bat of Abbie Lund. Cornick and Young were both 2-for-3 on the day.

Augustana faces Minnesota Duluth at noon on Friday after the Bulldogs, seeded fourth, topped Concordia-St. Paul 1-0 in 13 innings on Thursday. Full coverage of the contest can be found at GoAugie.com/Live.