BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — No. 1 SDSU earned a 41-0 win over Mercer in the second round of the FCS Playoffs at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium Saturday.

The Jacks outgained the Bears 571-151. It was 34-76 on the ground and 225-75 through the air.

Isaiah Davis led the Jackrabbits offense with 117 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. It marked the sixth time in the senior’s career that he found the endzone at least three times. Half of those games have come in the playoffs.

Amar Johnson was also over the 100-yard plateau as he tallied 107 yards on 11 carries.

After being held to just a field goal in the first quarter, the Jackrabbit offense scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 24-0 lead into halftime.

Davis scored on the first play of the quarter from four yards out. Six minutes later, Mark Gronowski hit Jaxon Janke for seven-yard TD strike to make it 17-0. Davis found pay dirt again with less than 30 seconds left in the half.

SDSU outgained Mercer 243-62 in the first half, including 145-28 through the air.

The Jackrabbits will host Villanova in the quarterfinals. The Wildcats defeated Youngstown State 45-28.