SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The top overall seed Roosevelt was in action taking on 16 seed Sturgis Brown. During the opening possession of the ball game, Marcus Johnson would catch in motion and then laid it on in for the games first two points.

On the ensuing possession, Sturgis Brown’s Owen Cass had a nice find to Jake Vliem and he floats one with the right hand, game tied up at 2 a piece. This game was back and forth in the early going, Marcus Philips had a nice head fake and a strong finish. Rough Riders were starting to seize control and then moments later, off the pick and roll, Justin Shaw catches and finishes the bucket plus the foul.

Roosevelt had no issues with the Scoopers Saturday afternoon cruising to victory by a final of 57-19.