SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Oral Roberts looked like the team that went undefeated during the Summit League regular season on Saturday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The top-seeded Golden Eagles never trailed against ninth-seeded North Dakota and cruised to a 96-80 victory. Oral Roberts (28-4) will face the winner between Western Illinois and St. Thomas at 6 p.m. Monday.

A balanced attack from Carlos Jurgens, Connor Vanover and Kareem Thompson sparked Oral Roberts an early double-digit lead that was maintained for most of the contest. Jurgens scored a game-high 21 points, while Vanover added 19 points and Thompson finished with 14 points.

North Dakota (13-20) was led by B.J. Omot, who had 15 points.