SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Oral Roberts looked like the team that went undefeated during the Summit League regular season on Saturday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. 

Keep up with action at Summit League Championships on KELOLAND.com

The top-seeded Golden Eagles never trailed against ninth-seeded North Dakota and cruised to a 96-80 victory. Oral Roberts (28-4) will face the winner between Western Illinois and St. Thomas at 6 p.m. Monday. 

A balanced attack from Carlos Jurgens, Connor Vanover and Kareem Thompson sparked Oral Roberts an early double-digit lead that was maintained for most of the contest. Jurgens scored a game-high 21 points, while Vanover added 19 points and Thompson finished with 14 points.

North Dakota (13-20) was led by B.J. Omot, who had 15 points.