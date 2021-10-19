Top-ranked Washington outlasts No. 3 Brandon Valley in five sets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a top-three matchup in Sioux Falls as Washington hosted Brandon Valley, and the match lived up to the hype as the Warriors outlasted the Lynx in five sets.

Brandon Valley grabbed the 1-0 lead in the match, winning the opening set, 28-26. Washington would bounce back in the second, 25-18 to tie the match at one set a piece.

The Lynx would once again take the lead in the match with a 25-22 victory in set three, only to see Washington force a fifth set with a 25-13 win in set four.

The Warriors would carry that momentum into the 5th, taking it 15-9 for the 3-2 victory.

Washington’s Joslyn Richardson tallied a match high 24 kills, while teammates Ellie Walker added 12. Taylor Stemen led the Lynx with 12 kills.