Top-ranked Vikings sweep SMSU in softball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – The Augustana softball team pushed its win streak to nine on Wednesday with a doubleheader sweep of Southwest Minnesota State. The No. 1 ranked Vikings won game one 10-2 and game two 9-1.

Mary Pardo connected on three home runs over the two contests while Delaney Young tallied three hits on the afternoon, including a home run. In all, the Vikings recorded seven home runs over the two games.

Game One: No. 1 Augustana 10, Southwest Minnesota State 2

It was a home-run heavy game as Mary Pardo sent two out of the park with Torri Chute and Abby Lien each knocking another out.

After falling behind 2-0 in the opening frame, Pardo, the Vikings’ leadoff hitter, homered into right field to cut the SMSU lead in half.

In the third inning, Augustana hung four runs on the scoreboard. The first two runs came courtesy of a two-run homer off the bat of Torri Chute. Abby Lien, the very next hitter, then launched a home run over the left-center field fence and a 4-2 lead.

The fourth run of the inning came via small ball. Gracey Brink, who reached base on a double, crossed home plate thanks to a single off the bat of Amanda Dickmeyer.

Ashley Mickschl did not allow a baserunner in the final three innings as the Vikings added a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and two more in the sixth.

A 6-2 lead for AU came courtesy of Pardo as she launched her second home run of the game. This time, she went into left-center and cleared the trees surrounding Bowden Field.

In the fifth, Abbie Lund tallied a sacrifice fly to score Becca Koupal. With the bases loaded, Kendall Cornick drew a walk that scored Gracey Brink.

In the sixth inning, Olivia Hazelbaker tallied a bases-clearing double that scored Delaney Young and Chute for the 10-2 run-rule victory.

Mickschl continued to deal, allowing just four hits and the two runs while striking out three. She again did not walk a single hitter for the third-straight game.

Pardo concluded the game 2-for-3 with the two home runs while Young was 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored. Dickmeyer was perfect at the plate, going 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Game Two: No. 1 Augustana 9, Southwest Minnesota State 1

Bailey Johnson hit a leadoff home run for Southwest Minnesota State in the top of the first, but after that, it was all Augustana in the 9-1 win.

The scoring got started in the second inning as Delaney Young clobbered a home run into left field to knot the game at 1-1. Augustana then plated two runners in the third as Kendall Cornick doubled into left field scoring Abbie Lund. The next hitter, Gracey Brink, scored Cornick on a sacrifice fly after Cornick swiped third base.

Four more runs scored in the fourth as Abbie Lund sacrificed herself to score Kennedy Buckman. Mary Pardo then connected on her third home run of the afternoon scoring Lund and giving AU the 6-1 lead.

Two hitters later, Torri Chute had a sacrifice that scored Cornick, who once again doubled and stole third base.

In the bottom of the fifth, Taylor Bross ended the game with a deep home run into center field, her first of the season. The home run scored Bergen Lindner who was pinch-running in the contest.

Amber Elliott got the win, her 12th of the season, while striking out two and allowing just the one run. Olivia Hazelbaker came on to pitch the fifth inning, her second appearance of the season.

Buckman recorded a 3-for-3 game, scoring a run while Cornick was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored.

Up Next

Augustana returns to the road on Saturday and Sunday at Minot State and UMary, respectively.