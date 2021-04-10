Top-ranked Vikings shutout Golden Bears in doubleheader sweep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – The No. 1 ranked Augustana softball team won a pair of games on Saturday and didn’t give up a run in a sweep over Concordia-St. Paul. The Vikings claimed game one in a five-inning run-rule 8-0 win while claiming game two 2-0.

With the wins, Augustana improves to 19-3 on the season and 7-1 in the NSIC. Concordia-St. Paul, who entered Saturday as the lone undefeated team in the NSIC, falls to 12-10 overall and 6-2 in the NSIC.

Mary Pardo launched a pair of home runs on the day while Ashley Mickschl and Amber Elliott combined to give up four total hits.

Game One: No. 1 Augustana 8, Concordia-St. Paul 0

The theme was to score early and score often and the Vikings did just that. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, Torri Chute singled into left field, scoring Mary Pardo from third for the early 1-0. The next hitter, Abby Lien, then singled into left field, scoring Mary Pardo.

Delaney Young then pushed Ashley Mickschl across home plate when she knocked a ball to second base.

After Mickschl took down CSP 1-2-3 in the top of the second, Kendall Cornick doubled in Abbie Lund, who was standing on second base after drawing a walk and stealing second, for the 4-0 lead.

Augustana then hung three more runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third. Chute hit a line drive home run down the left-field line to open the half-inning. Lien, who reached base on a double, scored on a wild pitch. The final run was manufactured as Gracey Brink, who reached base on a walk, scored on a single from Pardo. That gave AU the commanding 7-0 lead.

The final run of the game came off the bat of Pardo as she launched a home run high above the trees in left field, giving the Vikings the 8-0 run-rule victory.

Mickschl was very efficient in the circle, giving up just two hits and walking none in the five-inning win. The win is her ninth on the season as she threw just 47 pitches.

Lien was 3-for-3 at the plate with a run scored while Pardo was 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Game Two: No. 1 Augustana 2, Concordia-St. Paul 0

In stark contrast to the first game, there were just two runs scored, both off solo home runs, in the Vikings’ victory. Amber Elliott was dominant in the pitching circle, striking out eight, walking none and gave up just two hits.

Mary Pardo made it home runs in back-to-back at-bats when combined with the end of game one as she hit another one past the left-field fence for her team-leading eighth home run of the season.

The other run came off the bat of Torri Chute and she hit a home run to straight-away center field that plunked the top of the scoreboard at Bowden Field. The four-base hit was her seventh of the season as she leads the team with 27 RBI in 2021.

Elliot picked up her 10th win of the season as she is now 10-1 in 11 starts.

Up Next

It’ll be a nationally-ranked showdown on Sunday as No. 20 Minnesota State travels to Bowden Field to face the Vikings. First pitch of the doubleheader is slated for noon.