Top-ranked teams reign supreme: Roosevelt, Dakota Valley and De Smet win ranked showdowns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Saturday, the Number 1 and Number 2 ranked boys basketball teams met in each of South Dakota’s three classes and in each game, it was the top-ranked team coming away victorious.

In Class AA, top-ranked Roosevelt met No. 2 O’Gorman for the second time this season. It was a hard fought battle, but the Rough Riders would hang on for the 66-60 victory.

Then over at the Hanson Classic the top teams in Class A squared off as No. 1 Dakota Valley clashed with second-ranked St. Thomas More. The Panthers would hold off the Cavaliers 48-46.

In the finale at the Hanson Classic, Class B No. 1 De Smet faced Class B No. 2 White River. The defending champion Bulldogs pulled away in the second half for the 63-49 victory.

