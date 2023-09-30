BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — No. 1 SDSU defeated No. 11 North Dakota 42-21 in its Missouri Valley Conference opener at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The Jackrabbits scored the first two touchdowns of the game and led 21-7 at halftime. The Jacks extended the lead with the lone score of the third quarter and found the endzone just 58 seconds into the fourth to build a 35-7 advantage.

SDSU outgained the Fighting Hawks by 199 yards and held a 266-68 edge in rushing yards.

Isaiah Davis tallied 132 yards and three TDs on 16 carries. Angel Johnson registered 58 yards and one score on his two carries.

Mark Gronowski completed 13 of his 22 pass attempts for 167 yards and one TD. He added a rushing score as well.

The Jacks improved to 4-0 on the season. They are scheduled to take on Illinois State next week in their first true road game of the season.