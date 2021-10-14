Top-ranked Madison impresses in road win over West Central

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Madison showed why they’re the top-ranked team in 11A Thursday night, going on the road and beating fourth-ranked West Central

The Bulldogs grabbed the lead in the first quarter on a Trey Smith one-yard plunge.

A one yard touchdown run by Trey Smith as Madison strikes first.



End of 1: @MHSBulldogNews 7 @WCTrojanFB 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/3WTcIZe2Qz — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 15, 2021

Early in the second quarter the Bulldogs would double up their advantage as Smith would find the end zone for the second time of the night.

Madison quarterback Nate Ricke has been a force all season long and continued his stellar play Thursday night. The senior would run in a touchdown in the 2nd quarter to give the Bulldogs a 21-0 lead at the half.

A 47 yard pass on 2nd and 15 puts the Bulldogs at the 4. Ricke punches it in a play later.



2:23 2Q: @MHSBulldogNews 21 @WCTrojanFB 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/m4mJn8hITg — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 15, 2021

Neither team would score in the third quarter, but Madison would extend its leads to 27 following a Ricke to Mickale Dohrer touchdown.

West Central would get on the board later in the 4th on a Gavin Koch touchdown pass, but it was too little too late as Madison picked up the 27-7 victory.

Madison closes its regular season at home next Thursday against Sioux Falls Christian. West Central visits 11AA No. 1 Tea Area on Thursday.