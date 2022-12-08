BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Defending Class ‘AA” Champion and preseason Number 1 O’Gorman picked up an impressive 54-41 win in their season opener over No. 4 Brandon Valley Thursday night.

It was a tight opening quarter with O’Gorman building a 13-9 win after the first. The Knights would then outscore BV 18-9 in the 2nd quarter as they took a 31-18 lead into halftime.

O’Gorman picked up where they left off, extending their lead to 18 after 1, 46-28. Brandon Valley would battle in the 4th, but it was too little too late as O’Gorman picked up the 13 point win.

Mahli Abdouch led the Knights with 17 points, while Paydyn Peterson added 13 in the win.

Brandon Valley was led by Alyvia Padgett, who finished the game with 18 points, while Hilary Behrens added 15.