SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Jefferson boys basketball team improved to 13-0 with a 61-54 win over #3 Mitchell on Tuesday.

Jefferson jumped out to an early 12-5 lead, but a 10-2 run from Mitchell gave the Kernels their only lead at 15-14.

That occurred early in the second quarter. The Cavs proceeded to outscore Mitchell, 20-9 in the remainder of the first half.

A 20 point quarter has the Cavaliers up ten at the break!@taashley13 has a game high 15. Kaden Year with 8



Team high seven for Dylan Soulek. pic.twitter.com/wISRtX9oLX — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 1, 2023 Mitchell turned up the defense in the third quarter. They closed the gap to 34-32 at its closest, but the Cavs would keep it at a six point game after three.

The fourth quarter saw a strong finish by Jefferson. They posted 18 points on their way to a 61-54 win.

Taylen Ashley led the way for both teams. He posted 21 points in the win. Kaden Year added 17, while Griffin Wilde tallied 12.

Two players scored in double figures for Mitchell. Dylan Soulek added 17 in the loss, while Steele Morgan scored 12, all in the second half.

Jefferson is now 13-0 on the year, while Mitchell fell to 9-3.