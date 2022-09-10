SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jefferson used a 30 point first half as the Cavaliers picked up a Presidents Bowl win over Lincoln, 30-13.

Jefferson was led by a strong rushing attack, especially in the first half.



Nelson Wright rushed for 118 yards in the first half. He added two touchdowns, before leaving in the second quarter with an injury.



The Cavalier defense held Lincoln scoreless through three quarters.



The Patriots scored 13 unanswered in the fourth, but that’s as close as they’d get.



Jefferson picked up the 30-13 win and advanced to 3-0.



The Cavs will host Rapid City Central on Saturday, September 17.



Lincoln travels to Harrisburg next Friday, in the Livestream Game of the Week.