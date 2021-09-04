Top ranked Harrisburg rolls at home 44-24 over O’Gorman

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The number 1 team in class triple A football may also be home to the states best player in Harrisburg star quarterback Jacob Knuth.

Saturday his future head coach PJ Fleck of the Minnesota Gophers was in town taking in the action. But its the O’Gorman knights who strike first. Brennen Dannenbring hit Rush Landry and the road underdogs had a lead. But Knuth answers right back with a laser to Andrew Walter for the Tigers first score and this game was deadlocked at 7. Later in the quarter, watch this Gavis Ross to Walter and he’ll throw it across the field to Knuth who gets the corner, shows of the wheels and hes in. Harrisburg takes their first lead of the game.

Knuth back under center and would show off the arm strength unloading a bomb to his main man Walter. A couple plays later Gavin Ross would stide into the endzone as Harrisburg would go on to defeat O’Gorman 44-24