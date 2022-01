GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — The top-ranked team in Class A Girls hoops, the Flandreau Fliers improved to 6-0 on the season with a 55-29 victory over Garretson.

Flandreau is back in action on Friday as they host Madison. Then on Saturday, they’ll meet Corsica-Stickney at the Hanson Classic in Mitchell.

Garretson plays next against Colman-Egan at home on Friday.