Top-ranked Dakota Valley, No. 4 Sioux Valley both victorious Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two of the top teams in Class A Boys hoops were in action Tuesday night. Top-ranked Dakota Valley took down West Central 73-60, while Number 4 Sioux Valley withstood a late Hamlin rally for the 59-52 victory over the Chargers.

Dakota Valley took an 18-14 lead after one quarter, and then built that advantage to 12 heading into halftime after outscoring West Central 15-7 in the 2nd quarter.

The 2nd half was very even, with the Panthers outscoring the Trojans 40-39 as they picked up the 13 points victory. Isaac Bruns had himself another monster night with 30 points and 6 rebounds in Dakota Valley’s victory.

Sioux Valley took on Hamlin out at the Sanford Pentagon. The Cossacks would take a 6 point lead after 1, and then build that to 20 heading into the second half.

Hamlin wouldn’t go away quietly though, cutting the Cossacks lead to 11 after 3. They’d get to within single digits in the 4th, but ran out of time as Sioux Valley picked up the 7 point victory.

Oliver Vincent led the Cossacks with 16 points, while Easton Neuendorf paced the Chargers with 15.