Top-ranked Chargers take down No. 2 Dakota Valley

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It was a matchup of Class ‘A’ powers in North Sioux City Thursday night as the second-ranked Dakota Valley Panthers welcomed Number 1 Sioux Falls Christian to town.

The Panthers would outlast the Chargers 25-22 in the opening to set to take the early lead in the match. In the second set however, the defending champs responded, winning 25-19 to even the match at 1 set a piece.

Sioux Falls Christian would carry that momentum into the third set, winning that by a 25-15 score to take a 2-1 lead in the match. The Chargers would then close off the match in the fourth set with a 25-20 victory for the 3-1 win.