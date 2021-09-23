Top-ranked Chargers take down No. 2 Dakota Valley

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It was a matchup of Class ‘A’ powers in North Sioux City Thursday night as the second-ranked Dakota Valley Panthers welcomed Number 1 Sioux Falls Christian to town.

The Panthers would outlast the Chargers 25-22 in the opening to set to take the early lead in the match. In the second set however, the defending champs responded, winning 25-19 to even the match at 1 set a piece.

Sioux Falls Christian would carry that momentum into the third set, winning that by a 25-15 score to take a 2-1 lead in the match. The Chargers would then close off the match in the fourth set with a 25-20 victory for the 3-1 win.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 