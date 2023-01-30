SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Livestream Game of the Week returns on Tuesday with a top five showdown in class ‘AA’ boys basketball.

This week’s livestream contest features #3 Mitchell against #1 Jefferson.

The Cavaliers are putting their undefeated record on the line. Jefferson sits at 12-0. They received every first place vote in this last week’s Prep Media Poll.

Mitchell sits at 9-2, having suffered losses to Harrisburg and #2 Lincoln.

The Cavs and Kernels have been statistically quite even this year.

Jefferson is scoring 66.4 points per game, while allowing 53.3. Mitchell is nearly similar at 65.8 points per game offensively and 53.9 defensively.

The two teams own the top scoring differentials in class ‘AA’.

Jefferson has relied on their depth all year. Both Mitchell and Jefferson have strong talent in the starting lineup, but it all comes down to depth and the Cavs go as deep as any other team in the state.

Tip-off for Tuesday’s game is set for 7:00 p.m. at Jefferson High School.

You can watch the game at the link above.