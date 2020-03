New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tom Brady announced he’s ready to move on from the New England Patriots early Tuesday morning.

The six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback announced on Twitter “I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career.”

Brady also thanked Patriot fans and the people of Massachusetts for support during his 20 years with the New England Patriots. You can see Brady’s tweet below.