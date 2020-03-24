1  of  9
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021

A visitor wearing a face mask stands near the Olympic rings at Tokyo’s Odaiba district Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The Tokyo Olympics are probably going to happen, but almost surely in 2021 rather than in four months as planned. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) – The 2020 Summer Olympics have been officially postponed until 2021, the International Olympic Committee announced Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says IOC President Thomas Bach has agreed “100%” to his proposal of postponing the Tokyo Olympics for about one year until 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Abe said after his telephone talks with Bach that he requested a postponement “taking into consideration the current circumstances” and to secure an environment in which athletes can perform at their best and crowds can be safe and secure.

