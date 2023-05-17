SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids improved to 10-1 in region play Wednesday, with a 4-0 win over McCook Central/Montrose.

The game got off to a slow start as MCM’s Shea Klinkhammer and Dell Rapids’ Tad Tjaden worked a pitcher’s duel.

The Quarriers would finally break the tie with a run scoring single by Jack Henry in the third.

An inning later, Dell Rapids added a run with a CJ Smith fielder’s choice. The Quarriers would double their score with two runs in the sixth.

That was all the run support needed by Tjaden as he threw a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits and one walk, while striking out seven. Tjaden also only threw 80 pitches, which is just over 11 pitches per inning.

Tad Tjaden – Dell Rapids

That pitching effort, paired with zero defensive errors led the Quarriers to the 4-0 win.

Dell Rapids posted ten hits in the victory, including two from Brayden Pankonen, Treyse Eastman and Cole Ruesink.

Jack Henry, Pankonen and CJ Smith each added RBI’s.

McCook Central/Montrose was led by Clayton Randall who had two singles in the loss.

The Quarriers finished the season with a 10-1 region record, clinching the top-seed in the Region 3B.