SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids improved to 10-1 in region play Wednesday, with a 4-0 win over McCook Central/Montrose.
The game got off to a slow start as MCM’s Shea Klinkhammer and Dell Rapids’ Tad Tjaden worked a pitcher’s duel.
The Quarriers would finally break the tie with a run scoring single by Jack Henry in the third.
An inning later, Dell Rapids added a run with a CJ Smith fielder’s choice. The Quarriers would double their score with two runs in the sixth.
That was all the run support needed by Tjaden as he threw a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits and one walk, while striking out seven. Tjaden also only threw 80 pitches, which is just over 11 pitches per inning.
That pitching effort, paired with zero defensive errors led the Quarriers to the 4-0 win.
Dell Rapids posted ten hits in the victory, including two from Brayden Pankonen, Treyse Eastman and Cole Ruesink.
Jack Henry, Pankonen and CJ Smith each added RBI’s.
McCook Central/Montrose was led by Clayton Randall who had two singles in the loss.
The Quarriers finished the season with a 10-1 region record, clinching the top-seed in the Region 3B.