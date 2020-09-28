Titans top winless Vikes 31-30; Gostkowski has 6 FGs

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-Minnesota-Vikings-logo_1529375698506.jpg
Vote for Viewer's Choice!

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Stephen Gostkowski made his career-high sixth field goal of game, a 55-yarder with 1:44 left that lifted Tennessee to a 31-30 victory over Minnesota.

Derrick Henry rushed for 119 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns for the Titans, who improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2008. Ryan Tannehill passed for 321 yards, guiding the Titans on a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter or overtime for the sixth time in 16 games since becoming the starter.

Dalvin Cook rushed for a career-high 181 yards and a score for the Vikings, who are 0-3 for the first time since 2013.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests