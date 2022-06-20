BRANDON, S.D. (INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS) — Ryan Timms, Brandon Bosma and Zach Olivier each earned their second feature win of the season at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday during The Border Battle presented by Dakota Supply Group.

There hadn’t been a repeat winner at the track this season until Sunday’s event, which featured another neat moment as Timms garnered the $10,000 Buffalo Wild Wings Triple Crown Bonus for sweeping the three-race weekend with the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association.

“I really can’t believe we won that,” he said. “I really didn’t expect to win it from ninth. It was pretty cool to get the win on Father’s Day for my dad.”

Timms advanced into the top five within the first five laps. A move from fourth to second place on Lap 11 brought Timms into striking distance of polesitter Ayrton Gennetten, who built his lead to more than three seconds before Timms closed quickly as Gennetten was stymied by traffic just after the midpoint of the 25-lap main event.

“When I got to second he was pretty far away,” Timms said. “Like a lap later he was right there. It was pretty treacherous and I about messed up a few times.”

Timms capitalized by pulling into the lead with a move on the bottom of turns three and four on Lap 16. A caution came out moments later, setting up the final restart of the race. Timms held on throughout the final 10 laps to win by 1.970 seconds.

Gennetten finished with a season-best second-place showing at the track.

“Traffic was killer for me,” he said. “They were like two, three wide. I wish I could have got that trophy for my dad for Father’s Day.”

Austin McCarl recorded his third podium of the season at Huset’s Speedway with a third-place result.

“It’s going to be a big four days at the end of the week,” he said in reference to the upcoming four straight nights of World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series races at the track. “Hopefully we can be up here talking to you (announcer Austin Lloyd) later in the week.”

Points leader Justin Henderson was fourth and Kaleb Johnson placed fifth.

Jack Dover set quick time during qualifying and he also garnered the Quick Change Rebuilds Hard Charger Award after rallying from 27th to 11th in the A Main. Timms, Brendan Mullen, Mark Dobmeier and Marcus Dumesny produced heat race victories.

Bosma became the first repeat winner at Huset’s Speedway this season as he hustled from seventh to the lead within the first 11 laps of the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series feature.

Bosma rocketed from third into the top spot during a restart on Lap 11 and he pulled away despite a pair of late cautions to win by 1.525 seconds.

“I definitely had to work for that one,” he said. “I kinda figured the center would end up getting slick and build a pretty good cushion back up. And I figured the bottom would go away eventually with everybody being down there. I just started working around the top and it was really, really good.”

Jacob Hughes maneuvered from ninth to second place and Trevor Serbus rallied from 10th to third. Dusty Ballenger placed fourth and 12th-starting Lee Goos Jr., who was involved in a caution, charged from the back of the pack to fifth to maintain his lead in the championship standings.

Nick Barger, Bosma and Tim Rustad, who led the first 10 laps of the A Main, were the heat race winners.

Olivier maneuvered from ninth into the lead on Lap 4 as he garnered his second Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks victory of the season. It was anything but easy for Olivier, who had to hold off 10th-starting Colby Klaassen throughout the remainder of the 18-lap main event to win by 0.747 seconds.

“It’s really special,” Olivier said. “I saw the cushion there and the bottom was really, really dry slick out of (turn) two. I just thought there was a lot more traction on top so I went up there and it felt good right away. There was a little more moisture on the bottom of (turns) three and four. I felt like that was the fast way around.”

Matt Steuerwald rallied from 12th to third with Brandon Ferguson, who led the first three laps, ending fourth. Jayke Glanzer rounded out the top five.

The heat races were won by JJ Zebell and Mike Chaney.

Sunday’s action kicked off a busy week at Huset’s Speedway, which welcomes the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series for four straight nights this week. It begins Wednesday with the Ace Ready Mix/Myrl & Roy’s presents the World of Outlaws followed by the $100,000-to-win Huset’s High Bank Nationals running Thursday through Saturday.