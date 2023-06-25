Sioux Falls, S.D. (Canaries) — The Canaries combined to strike out 13 batters on Sunday but eight of Lincoln’s nine runs came with two outs as the Saltdogs picked up a 9-1 victory.

Lincoon opened the scoring with a solo homerun in the first inning and added three more runs in the fifth. Jordan Barth tripled with two outs in the bottom half to bring homr Carson Clowers but that’s as close as the Birds would get. The Saltdogs scored a run in the top of the sixth and added four more in the seventh to avoid the series sweep.

Clowers led the Canaries with two hits as Sioux Falls dips to 17-24 overall. The Birds are back in action Tuesday night as they open a nine-game roadtrip at Sioux City.