MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Bradley Beal had 13 of his 35 points over the final 4 1/2 minutes to help the Washington Wizards rally from a 20-point first-quarter deficit to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-106.

Kyle Kuzma swished a top-of-the-key fadeaway from deep for a 107-106 lead that was Washington’s first of the game with 1:14 to go.

Beal followed with a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left after a miss by Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards. Beal topped the 30-point mark for the third time in four games.

Kuzma had 16 points on 6-for-21 shooting. Edwards had 18 of his 34 points in the first quarter.