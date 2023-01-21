MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D’Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory.

Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers.

Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston’s Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage of a Timberwolves team that was without Rudy Gobert (right groin soreness) for the third consecutive game.

Sengun made his first seven field goals and was the catalyst for Houston outrebounding Minnesota 56-30.