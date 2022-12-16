OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Naz Reid scored a season-high 28 points and the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-110 to snap a three-game losing streak.
Austin Rivers scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Timberwolves.
Minnesota was without injured starters Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points and Josh Giddey added 11 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Thunder.
Oklahoma City lost its fifth straight.