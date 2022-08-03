MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Riley Greene had two hits and two RBIs as the Detroit Tigers spoiled Minnesota’s big trade deadline day, beating the Twins 5-3.

Jason Foley (1-0) earned his first career win with a scoreless inning in relief of starter Matt Manning, who was activated off the 60-day injured list before the game after missing three months with right shoulder inflammation.

Gregory Soto earned his 20th save. Griffin Jax (5-3) allowed three runs in 1/3 inning of relief.

Mark Contreras hit his first career homer for the Twins, who have lost five of seven.