TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg girls soccer team scored the go ahead goal with less than 12 minutes to play as the Tigers knocked off Aberdeen Central for the Class ‘AA’ Girls State Soccer Championship Saturday in Tea.

Harrisburg’ Ella Weide got the scoring started off a corner kick less than 7 minutes in to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

The score would remain that way until early in the second half. Aberdeen Central’s Deshani Peters’ free kick hit the crossbar, but Taryn Hettich was there to put the rebound in for the equalizer.

Harrisburg would retake the lead with less than 12 minutes left. Aberdeen Central was whistled for a foul in the box, giving the Tigers a penalty kick. Junior Hailee Christensen buried the P.K. to give Harrisburg the 2-1 lead.

The Tigers would hold off Aberdeen Central from there for the 2-1 victory, claiming their first ever Class ‘AA’ State Soccer Championship.