WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg took home the Grand Cheer Championship at the Class ‘AA’ State Cheer & Dance Competition for the first time, while Brandon Valley defended their Grand Dance title Saturday in Watertown.

Full Results

GRAND CHAMPION CHEER – “AA” Team SCORE PLACE HARRISBURG 290 1st O’GORMAN 288 2nd SF JEFFERSON 286 3rd BRANDON VALLEY 272 4th BROOKINGS 268 5th WATERTOWN 261 6th SF ROOSEVELT 248 7th SF WASHINGTON 242.5 8th RC STEVENS 238.5 9th MITCHELL 225.5 10th SF LINCOLN 215.5 11th

GRAND CHAMPION DANCE – “AA” AVERAGE Team SCORE PLACE Brandon Valley 298 1st SF Washington 297.5 2nd Harrisburg 288.25 3rd Yankton 285.5 4th O’Gorman 284.5 5th Aberdeen Central 265.25 6th Pierre T.F. Riggs 264 7th SF Lincoln 261.25 8th Mitchell 257 9th SF Roosevelt 256.75 10th RC Central 254.25 11th RC Stevens 246.5 12th Huron 246 13th Watertown 246 14th Spearfish 243.5 15th Brookings 227.75 16th Douglas/St.Thomas More 212.5 17th Sturgis Brown 203.25 18th SF Jefferson 0 19th

POM – “AA” Team Total Score 1st Brandon Valley 297.5 2nd Yankton 286.5 3rd O’Gorman 282.5 4th SF Roosevelt 263.5 5th Pierre T.F. Riggs 263 6th Watertown 260.5 7th Spearfish 247 8th RC Central 246 9th Brookings 232 10th Douglas/St.Thomas More/ 223.5

HIP HOP- “AA” Team Total Score 1st SF Washington 298 2nd Harrisburg 296 3rd O’Gorman 286.5 4th SF Lincoln/ 274 5th Aberdeen Central 273 6th Mitchell 266.5 7th Pierre T.F. Riggs 265 8th RC Central 262.5 9th SF Roosevelt 250 10th RC Stevens 244 11th Huron 236 12th Watertown 231.5 13th Brookings 223.5 14th Sturgis Brown 201.5