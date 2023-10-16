PHOENIX, AZ (KELO) — Sioux Falls native and USD alum Nate Tibbetts has been named the new head coach for the Phoenix Mercury.

The announcement was made via Twitter on Monday.

Tibbetts played for USD from 1999-2001. He was inducted into the USD Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

He handed out 465 assists, the most in North Central Conference history.

Nate began his NBA coaching career in the G-League as an assistant for the Sioux Falls Skyforce. After two years there, he was promoted to head coach from 2007-09.

In 2011, he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant until 2013. Tibbetts would spend nine seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Most recently, the Sioux Falls native was an assistant for the Orlando Magic.