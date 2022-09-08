SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Football
Standing Rock, N.D. 60, Crow Creek 12
Todd County 60, Flandreau Indian 0
Boys Soccer
Jefferson 2, O’Gorman 1
Lincoln 0, Watertown 0
Rapid City Stevens 1, Rapid City Central 0
Sturgis 1, Douglas/Rapid City Christian 0
Washington 5, Roosevelt 1
West Central 4, Dakota Valley 0
Girls Soccer
Brookings 2, Yankton 0
Harrisburg 6, Pierre 1
Jefferson 2, O’Gorman 0
Roosevelt 3, Washington 0
Sioux Falls Christian 2, Vermillion 0
Girls Tennis
Mitchell 9, Washington 0
High School Volleyball
Bridgewater-Emery def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-14, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21
Canton def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 18-25, 25-11, 25-18, 22-25, 15-5
Dell Rapids def. Tea Area, 25-7, 25-21, 25-15
Deuel def. Britton-Hecla, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19
Edgemont def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-12, 25-7, 25-18
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-7, 25-16, 25-21
Faulkton def. Potter County, 29-27, 25-22, 25-21
Freeman def. Gayville-Volin, 26-24, 24-26, 25-18, 25-18
Garretson def. Beresford, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21
Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 25-12, 25-14, 25-9
Ipswich def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-14, 25-7, 25-9
James Valley Christian def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21
Kadoka Area def. Wall, 25-22, 25-14, 25-15
North Central Co-Op def. McLaughlin, 25-19, 25-8, 25-19
Platte-Geddes def. Bon Homme, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19
Redfield def. Sisseton, 25-19, 25-12, 21-25, 25-12
Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-10, 25-16, 25-18
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 26-24, 25-23, 25-23
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Kimball/White Lake, 23-25, 27-25, 25-19, 25-15
Warner def. Northwestern, 25-14, 28-30, 25-16, 25-17
Webster def. Clark/Willow Lake, 27-25, 25-13, 25-21
Wolsey-Wessington def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-17, 25-10, 25-13
Competitive Cheer & Dance
Yankton Invitational Grand Champion Cheer
|SF Jefferson
|273.50
|Harrisburg
|270.50
|O’Gorman
|251.00
|SF Roosevelt
|226.00
|Mitchell
|208.50
|Brookings
|206.50
|Brandon Valley
|186.50
|Dakota Valley
|182.50
|Bon Homme
|162.50
|SF Washington
|162.50
|SF Lincoln
|162.50
|Yankton
|129.50
Yankton Invitational Grand Champion Dance
|Dakota Valley
|278.00
|Brandon Valley
|273.25
|SF Washington
|269.00
|O’Gorman
|261.25
|Yankton
|257.50
|Harrisburg
|257.00
|SF Jefferson
|245.00
|Beresford
|233.25
|SF Lincoln
|231.25
|SF Roosevelt
|225.25
|Mitchell
|213.75
|Brookings
|197.50
Minnesota High School Volleyball
BOLD def. Montevideo, 25-14, 25-7, 25-20
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Northern Freeze, 25-13, 25-9, 25-14
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Paynesville, 20-25, 28-26, 20-25, 27-25, 18-16
Belle Plaine def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-16, 25-6, 25-12
Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-20, 25-16, 25-8
Blake def. Breck, 26-24, 25-19, 26-24
Breckenridge def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-14, 25-14, 25-12
Cannon Falls def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 25-16, 24-26, 25-23, 25-17
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Red Rock Central, 25-13, 25-16, 25-19
Champlin Park def. Andover, 25-20, 25-12, 25-8
Grand Meadow def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22
Hayfield def. Blooming Prairie, 25-20, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20
Henning def. Verndale, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17
Hermantown def. Proctor, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18
Hillcrest Lutheran def. Hancock, 25-12, 25-15, 28-26,
Liberty Classical def. Minnesota Academy for the Deaf, 25-11, 25-18, 25-17
Mahtomedi def. Apple Valley, 25-16, 26-28, 25-15, 25-20
Maple Grove def. Centennial, 20-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-16
Maple Lake def. Royalton, 25-20, 25-16, 26-24
Maranatha Christian def. St. Agnes, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19
Martin County West def. Alden-Conger, 25-22, 18-25, 13-25, 25-19, 15-13
Mayer-Lutheran def. Tri-City United, 25-18, 25-13, 25-23
Mille Lacs Co-op def. Ogilvie, 25-15, 25-15, 25-8
Nevis def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-5, 25-10, 25-9
Nicollet def. Mankato Loyola, 25-14, 25-20, 25-18
North Branch def. St. Francis, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13
Northfield def. Mankato West, 25-8, 25-7, 25-8
Norwood-Young America def. Sibley East, 12-19, 25-12, 25-11
Park Christian def. Fertile-Beltrami, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16
Rochester Century def. Red Wing, 25-14, 25-12, 25-11
Rogers def. Park Center, 25-6, 25-11, 25-13
Sauk Centre def. Melrose, 25-22, 25-11, 25-12
Simley def. South St. Paul, 25-23, 25-21, 25-13
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Wabasso, 19-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-11
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Zimmerman, 25-22, 25-15, 15-7
St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15
St. Michael-Albertville def. Moorhead, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-13
Underwood def. Ashby, 25-9, 25-17, 25-11
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Sebeka, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. New Richland-H-E-G
West Lutheran def. North Lakes Academy, 25-7, 25-7, 25-6
Winona Cotter def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16