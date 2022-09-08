SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Football

Standing Rock, N.D. 60, Crow Creek 12

Todd County 60, Flandreau Indian 0

Boys Soccer

Jefferson 2, O’Gorman 1

Lincoln 0, Watertown 0

Rapid City Stevens 1, Rapid City Central 0

Sturgis 1, Douglas/Rapid City Christian 0

Washington 5, Roosevelt 1

West Central 4, Dakota Valley 0

Girls Soccer

Brookings 2, Yankton 0

Harrisburg 6, Pierre 1

Jefferson 2, O’Gorman 0

Roosevelt 3, Washington 0

Sioux Falls Christian 2, Vermillion 0

Girls Tennis

Mitchell 9, Washington 0

High School Volleyball

Bridgewater-Emery def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-14, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21

Canton def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 18-25, 25-11, 25-18, 22-25, 15-5

Dell Rapids def. Tea Area, 25-7, 25-21, 25-15

Deuel def. Britton-Hecla, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19

Edgemont def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-12, 25-7, 25-18

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-7, 25-16, 25-21

Faulkton def. Potter County, 29-27, 25-22, 25-21

Freeman def. Gayville-Volin, 26-24, 24-26, 25-18, 25-18

Garretson def. Beresford, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21

Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 25-12, 25-14, 25-9

Ipswich def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-14, 25-7, 25-9

James Valley Christian def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21

Kadoka Area def. Wall, 25-22, 25-14, 25-15

North Central Co-Op def. McLaughlin, 25-19, 25-8, 25-19

Platte-Geddes def. Bon Homme, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19

Redfield def. Sisseton, 25-19, 25-12, 21-25, 25-12

Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-10, 25-16, 25-18

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 26-24, 25-23, 25-23

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Kimball/White Lake, 23-25, 27-25, 25-19, 25-15

Warner def. Northwestern, 25-14, 28-30, 25-16, 25-17

Webster def. Clark/Willow Lake, 27-25, 25-13, 25-21

Wolsey-Wessington def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-17, 25-10, 25-13

Competitive Cheer & Dance

Yankton Invitational Grand Champion Cheer

SF Jefferson 273.50 Harrisburg 270.50 O’Gorman 251.00 SF Roosevelt 226.00 Mitchell 208.50 Brookings 206.50 Brandon Valley 186.50 Dakota Valley 182.50 Bon Homme 162.50 SF Washington 162.50 SF Lincoln 162.50 Yankton 129.50

Yankton Invitational Grand Champion Dance

Dakota Valley 278.00 Brandon Valley 273.25 SF Washington 269.00 O’Gorman 261.25 Yankton 257.50 Harrisburg 257.00 SF Jefferson 245.00 Beresford 233.25 SF Lincoln 231.25 SF Roosevelt 225.25 Mitchell 213.75 Brookings 197.50

Minnesota High School Volleyball

BOLD def. Montevideo, 25-14, 25-7, 25-20

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Northern Freeze, 25-13, 25-9, 25-14

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Paynesville, 20-25, 28-26, 20-25, 27-25, 18-16

Belle Plaine def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-16, 25-6, 25-12

Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-20, 25-16, 25-8

Blake def. Breck, 26-24, 25-19, 26-24

Breckenridge def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-14, 25-14, 25-12

Cannon Falls def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 25-16, 24-26, 25-23, 25-17

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Red Rock Central, 25-13, 25-16, 25-19

Champlin Park def. Andover, 25-20, 25-12, 25-8

Grand Meadow def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22

Hayfield def. Blooming Prairie, 25-20, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20

Henning def. Verndale, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17

Hermantown def. Proctor, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18

Hillcrest Lutheran def. Hancock, 25-12, 25-15, 28-26,

Liberty Classical def. Minnesota Academy for the Deaf, 25-11, 25-18, 25-17

Mahtomedi def. Apple Valley, 25-16, 26-28, 25-15, 25-20

Maple Grove def. Centennial, 20-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-16

Maple Lake def. Royalton, 25-20, 25-16, 26-24

Maranatha Christian def. St. Agnes, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19

Martin County West def. Alden-Conger, 25-22, 18-25, 13-25, 25-19, 15-13

Mayer-Lutheran def. Tri-City United, 25-18, 25-13, 25-23

Mille Lacs Co-op def. Ogilvie, 25-15, 25-15, 25-8

Nevis def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-5, 25-10, 25-9

Nicollet def. Mankato Loyola, 25-14, 25-20, 25-18

North Branch def. St. Francis, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13

Northfield def. Mankato West, 25-8, 25-7, 25-8

Norwood-Young America def. Sibley East, 12-19, 25-12, 25-11

Park Christian def. Fertile-Beltrami, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16

Rochester Century def. Red Wing, 25-14, 25-12, 25-11

Rogers def. Park Center, 25-6, 25-11, 25-13

Sauk Centre def. Melrose, 25-22, 25-11, 25-12

Simley def. South St. Paul, 25-23, 25-21, 25-13

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Wabasso, 19-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-11

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Zimmerman, 25-22, 25-15, 15-7

St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15

St. Michael-Albertville def. Moorhead, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-13

Underwood def. Ashby, 25-9, 25-17, 25-11

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Sebeka, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. New Richland-H-E-G

West Lutheran def. North Lakes Academy, 25-7, 25-7, 25-6

Winona Cotter def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16