SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Football
Little Wound 50, Crazy Horse 0
Boys Soccer
Huron 2, Jefferson 0
Pierre 6, Brookings 2
Rapid City Central 4, St. Thomas More 2
Girls Soccer
Jefferson 6, Huron 0
Mitchell 2, Yankton 1
Pierre 4, Brookings 1
Rapid City Central 7, St. Thomas More 0
Spearfish 10, Douglas/Rapid City Christian 0
Tea Area 4, Vermillion 0
Women’s Soccer
SDSU 1, Air Force 0
College Volleyball
Dakota State 3, Morningside 0
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Webster, 26-24, 25-9, 25-14
Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-14, 25-18, 25-9
Bon Homme def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21
Chester def. Howard, 25-7, 25-21, 25-19
Deuel def. Sisseton, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23, 26-24
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tea Area, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21
Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 26-28, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21
Ethan def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-20, 25-8, 25-18
Florence/Henry def. Milbank, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17
Hamlin def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-14, 25-9, 25-15
Harrisburg def. Huron, 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 25-20
Miller def. Faulkton, 25-18, 26-24, 25-16
Northwestern def. Ipswich, 25-15, 25-9, 25-12
Philip def. Harding County, 25-17, 26-24, 25-22
Potter County def. McLaughlin, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14
Scotland def. Avon, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23
Sioux Falls Christian def. Jackson County Central, Minn., 25-12, 25-13, 25-13
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Aberdeen Central, 25-19, 25-15, 19-25, 26-24
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-16, 25-9, 25-16
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Freeman, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15, 28-26
Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 25-17, 17-25, 28-26, 22-25, 15-9
Wessington Springs def. Crow Creek, 25-11, 25-20, 25-10
West Central def. Chamberlain, 25-18, 25-10, 25-19
Yankton def. Mitchell, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16
Triangular
Centerville def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-19, 25-6, 25-18