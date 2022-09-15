SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Football

Little Wound 50, Crazy Horse 0

Boys Soccer

Huron 2, Jefferson 0

Pierre 6, Brookings 2

Rapid City Central 4, St. Thomas More 2

Girls Soccer

Jefferson 6, Huron 0

Mitchell 2, Yankton 1

Pierre 4, Brookings 1

Rapid City Central 7, St. Thomas More 0

Spearfish 10, Douglas/Rapid City Christian 0

Tea Area 4, Vermillion 0

Women’s Soccer

SDSU 1, Air Force 0

College Volleyball

Dakota State 3, Morningside 0

High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Webster, 26-24, 25-9, 25-14

Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-14, 25-18, 25-9

Bon Homme def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21

Chester def. Howard, 25-7, 25-21, 25-19

Deuel def. Sisseton, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23, 26-24

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tea Area, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21

Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 26-28, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21

Ethan def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-20, 25-8, 25-18

Florence/Henry def. Milbank, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17

Hamlin def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-14, 25-9, 25-15

Harrisburg def. Huron, 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 25-20

Miller def. Faulkton, 25-18, 26-24, 25-16

Northwestern def. Ipswich, 25-15, 25-9, 25-12

Philip def. Harding County, 25-17, 26-24, 25-22

Potter County def. McLaughlin, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14

Scotland def. Avon, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23

Sioux Falls Christian def. Jackson County Central, Minn., 25-12, 25-13, 25-13

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Aberdeen Central, 25-19, 25-15, 19-25, 26-24

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-16, 25-9, 25-16

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Freeman, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15, 28-26

Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 25-17, 17-25, 28-26, 22-25, 15-9

Wessington Springs def. Crow Creek, 25-11, 25-20, 25-10

West Central def. Chamberlain, 25-18, 25-10, 25-19

Yankton def. Mitchell, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16

Triangular

Centerville def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-19, 25-6, 25-18