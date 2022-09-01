SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND including the opening night of NSIC Football.

College Football
Augustana 28, Concordia-St. Paul 14

Minnesota Duluth 31, SMSU 21

Northern St. 30, Upper Iowa 0

USF 27, MSU Moorhead 14

Girls Tennis
Watertown 8, Jefferson 1

Girls Soccer
Garretson 4, Huron 0

Harrisburg 3, Watertown 0

Pierre 4, Mitchell 3

Rapid City Central 7, Sturgis 1

Boys Soccer
Jefferson 2, Washington 1

Lincoln 4, Roosevelt 1

O’Gorman 4, Yankton 2

Pierre 8, Mitchell 1

Rapid City Central 1, Sturgis 1

Vermillion 11, Dakota Valley 1

Watertown 4, Harrisburg 0

High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-11, 25-10, 25-19

Avon def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 15-25, 15-12

Baltic def. Garretson, 25-21, 25-22, 25-18

Burke def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-17, 25-22, 25-18

Canton def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-6, 25-10, 25-23

Colman-Egan def. DeSmet, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13

Estelline/Hendricks def. Wilmot, 25-14, 25-12, 25-5

Ethan def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-17, 26-24, 25-23

Faulkton def. North Central Co-Op, 25-13, 25-15, 25-14

Florence/Henry def. Arlington, 25-10, 25-20, 25-15

Groton Area def. Sisseton, 25-19, 24-26, 25-8, 25-23

Hamlin def. Flandreau, 25-15, 15-25, 22-25, 25-15, 15-7

Howard def. Freeman, 19-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-7

Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21, 25-27, 15-9

Ipswich def. Waubay/Summit, 25-11, 25-8, 25-15

James Valley Christian def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-21, 25-14, 25-20

Madison def. West Central, 27-25, 25-11, 25-18

McCook Central/Montrose def. Parker, 25-10, 25-15, 25-21

Menno def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-12, 25-13, 25-16

Milbank def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15

Miller def. Sully Buttes, 25-19, 25-10, 25-10

Mobridge-Pollock def. Potter County, 25-18, 30-28, 25-9

New Underwood def. White River, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18

Northwestern def. Langford, 25-11, 25-8, 25-9

Pierre def. Douglas, 25-15, 25-16, 25-8

Platte-Geddes def. Colome, 25-15, 25-5, 25-14

Rapid City Christian def. Sturgis Brown, 25-4, 25-18, 25-15

Redfield def. Deuel, 25-7, 25-18, 25-17

Sioux Falls Christian def. Dell Rapids, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-20, 25-21, 25-14

Tri-State, N.D. def. Great Plains Lutheran, 27-25, 19-25, 15-25, 25-19, 15-12

Tri-Valley def. Lennox, 22-25, 25-13, 20-25, 28-26, 15-8

Wagner def. Chamberlain, 25-5, 25-6, 25-8

Wall def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-19, 25-11, 25-18

Warner def. Leola/Frederick, 25-16, 25-6, 25-9

Watertown def. Brookings, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21

Webster def. Britton-Hecla, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24

Wessington Springs def. Bridgewater-Emery, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17

Omaha Duchesne Triangular

Vermillion def. South Sioux City, Neb., 25-23, 25-10, 29-27

South Dakota High School Football
Crow Creek 28, Omaha Nation, Neb. 0

Elkton-Lake Benton 30, Bon Homme 14

Hanson 50, Chester 0

Leola/Frederick 46, Northwestern 0

Standing Rock, N.D. 48, Marty Indian 8

Minnesota High School Football
Blue Earth Area 73, Windom 12

Chanhassen 27, Hastings 7

Cherry 24, Ogilvie 22

DeLaSalle 30, St. Anthony 12

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 32, Thief River Falls 7

Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Rockford 7

Elk River 52, Cambridge-Isanti 7

Farmington 28, Burnsville 9

Fertile-Beltrami 54, Northern Freeze 6

Forest Lake 35, St. Michael-Albertville 20

Glencoe-Silver Lake 22, Little Falls 16

Hinckley-Finlayson 54, Mille Lacs Co-op 0

Jackson County Central 30, Maple River 27

Jordan 41, Worthington 13

Mahnomen/Waubun 22, Polk County West 7

Mahtomedi 36, Apple Valley 6

Maple Grove 45, Osseo 7

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 34, Dawson-Boyd 28

Minnetonka 34, Edina 21

North Branch 60, Pine City 8

Osakis 35, Crookston 13

Pelican Rapids 52, Underwood 12

Pipestone 48, LeSueur-Henderson 7

Randolph 55, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 6

Red Rock Central 33, Mountain Lake Area 6

Richfield 34, Providence Academy 7

Robbinsdale Armstrong 35, Waconia 14

Rock Ridge 42, North Woods 8

Rogers 40, Bemidji 12

Rush City 32, East Central 6

Sebeka 40, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 8

Spring Lake Park 42, Cretin-Derham Hall 17

St. Paul Highland Park 32, Minneapolis Southwest 0

St. Thomas Academy 42, South St. Paul 7

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 48, Lac qui Parle Valley 6

Win-E-Mac 44, Cass Lake-Bena 6

Winona 29, Red Wing 0

Woodbury 21, Champlin Park 7