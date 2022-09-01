SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND including the opening night of NSIC Football.
College Football
Augustana 28, Concordia-St. Paul 14
Minnesota Duluth 31, SMSU 21
Northern St. 30, Upper Iowa 0
USF 27, MSU Moorhead 14
Girls Tennis
Watertown 8, Jefferson 1
Girls Soccer
Garretson 4, Huron 0
Harrisburg 3, Watertown 0
Pierre 4, Mitchell 3
Rapid City Central 7, Sturgis 1
Boys Soccer
Jefferson 2, Washington 1
Lincoln 4, Roosevelt 1
O’Gorman 4, Yankton 2
Pierre 8, Mitchell 1
Rapid City Central 1, Sturgis 1
Vermillion 11, Dakota Valley 1
Watertown 4, Harrisburg 0
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-11, 25-10, 25-19
Avon def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 15-25, 15-12
Baltic def. Garretson, 25-21, 25-22, 25-18
Burke def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-17, 25-22, 25-18
Canton def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-6, 25-10, 25-23
Colman-Egan def. DeSmet, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13
Estelline/Hendricks def. Wilmot, 25-14, 25-12, 25-5
Ethan def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-17, 26-24, 25-23
Faulkton def. North Central Co-Op, 25-13, 25-15, 25-14
Florence/Henry def. Arlington, 25-10, 25-20, 25-15
Groton Area def. Sisseton, 25-19, 24-26, 25-8, 25-23
Hamlin def. Flandreau, 25-15, 15-25, 22-25, 25-15, 15-7
Howard def. Freeman, 19-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-7
Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21, 25-27, 15-9
Ipswich def. Waubay/Summit, 25-11, 25-8, 25-15
James Valley Christian def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-21, 25-14, 25-20
Madison def. West Central, 27-25, 25-11, 25-18
McCook Central/Montrose def. Parker, 25-10, 25-15, 25-21
Menno def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-12, 25-13, 25-16
Milbank def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15
Miller def. Sully Buttes, 25-19, 25-10, 25-10
Mobridge-Pollock def. Potter County, 25-18, 30-28, 25-9
New Underwood def. White River, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18
Northwestern def. Langford, 25-11, 25-8, 25-9
Pierre def. Douglas, 25-15, 25-16, 25-8
Platte-Geddes def. Colome, 25-15, 25-5, 25-14
Rapid City Christian def. Sturgis Brown, 25-4, 25-18, 25-15
Redfield def. Deuel, 25-7, 25-18, 25-17
Sioux Falls Christian def. Dell Rapids, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-20, 25-21, 25-14
Tri-State, N.D. def. Great Plains Lutheran, 27-25, 19-25, 15-25, 25-19, 15-12
Tri-Valley def. Lennox, 22-25, 25-13, 20-25, 28-26, 15-8
Wagner def. Chamberlain, 25-5, 25-6, 25-8
Wall def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-19, 25-11, 25-18
Warner def. Leola/Frederick, 25-16, 25-6, 25-9
Watertown def. Brookings, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21
Webster def. Britton-Hecla, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24
Wessington Springs def. Bridgewater-Emery, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17
Omaha Duchesne Triangular
Vermillion def. South Sioux City, Neb., 25-23, 25-10, 29-27
South Dakota High School Football
Crow Creek 28, Omaha Nation, Neb. 0
Elkton-Lake Benton 30, Bon Homme 14
Hanson 50, Chester 0
Leola/Frederick 46, Northwestern 0
Standing Rock, N.D. 48, Marty Indian 8
Minnesota High School Football
Blue Earth Area 73, Windom 12
Chanhassen 27, Hastings 7
Cherry 24, Ogilvie 22
DeLaSalle 30, St. Anthony 12
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 32, Thief River Falls 7
Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Rockford 7
Elk River 52, Cambridge-Isanti 7
Farmington 28, Burnsville 9
Fertile-Beltrami 54, Northern Freeze 6
Forest Lake 35, St. Michael-Albertville 20
Glencoe-Silver Lake 22, Little Falls 16
Hinckley-Finlayson 54, Mille Lacs Co-op 0
Jackson County Central 30, Maple River 27
Jordan 41, Worthington 13
Mahnomen/Waubun 22, Polk County West 7
Mahtomedi 36, Apple Valley 6
Maple Grove 45, Osseo 7
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 34, Dawson-Boyd 28
Minnetonka 34, Edina 21
North Branch 60, Pine City 8
Osakis 35, Crookston 13
Pelican Rapids 52, Underwood 12
Pipestone 48, LeSueur-Henderson 7
Randolph 55, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 6
Red Rock Central 33, Mountain Lake Area 6
Richfield 34, Providence Academy 7
Robbinsdale Armstrong 35, Waconia 14
Rock Ridge 42, North Woods 8
Rogers 40, Bemidji 12
Rush City 32, East Central 6
Sebeka 40, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 8
Spring Lake Park 42, Cretin-Derham Hall 17
St. Paul Highland Park 32, Minneapolis Southwest 0
St. Thomas Academy 42, South St. Paul 7
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 48, Lac qui Parle Valley 6
Win-E-Mac 44, Cass Lake-Bena 6
Winona 29, Red Wing 0
Woodbury 21, Champlin Park 7