SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Football
Aberdeen Roncalli 26, Clark/Willow Lake 0
College Volleyball
Kansas City 3, SDSU 1
USD 3, Oral Roberts 0
High School Volleyball
Baltic def. Sioux Valley, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17
Belle Fourche def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-3, 25-11
Burke def. Gregory, 25-19, 25-10, 25-9
Canton def. Vermillion, 25-17, 25-10, 25-17
Chester def. Madison, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14
Clark/Willow Lake def. Sisseton, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-8
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. De Smet, 25-18, 25-16, 25-22
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-11, 25-4, 25-13
Florence/Henry def. Wilmot, 25-18, 25-8, 25-14
Garretson def. Tea Area, 25-11, 25-16, 25-23
Groton Area def. Deuel, 25-16, 25-21, 25-18
Hamlin def. Britton-Hecla, 25-14, 25-17, 25-9
Harrisburg def. Aberdeen Central, 25-19, 25-13, 25-11
Herreid/Selby Area def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-21, 25-8, 25-17
Jones County def. Kadoka Area, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18
Kimball/White Lake def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-13, 25-17, 25-16
Leola/Frederick def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16
Mobridge-Pollock def. Sully Buttes, 25-13, 25-13, 25-20
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. West Central, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23
North Central Co-Op def. Wakpala, 25-8, 25-18, 25-7
Northwestern def. Potter County, 25-17, 25-10, 25-14
Omaha Nation, Neb. def. Flandreau Indian, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Pierre def. Yankton, 25-11, 25-16, 25-22
Platte-Geddes def. Chamberlain, 25-12, 25-11, 25-13
Rapid City Christian def. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., 25-20, 25-23, 25-13
Redfield def. Webster, 25-20, 25-8, 25-18
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Huron, 25-20, 25-19, 25-12
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brookings, 25-19, 25-12, 24-26, 25-10
Sioux Falls Washington def. Watertown, 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 25-13
Sturgis Brown def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-16, 25-14, 25-12
Tri-State, N.D. def. Waubay/Summit, 25-17, 25-14, 17-25, 25-21
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Scotland, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18
Wagner def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16
Warner def. Faulkton, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16
Winner def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-15, 16-25, 25-5, 25-23
Wolsey-Wessington def. Wessington Springs, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16
Boys Cross Country
Region 2A Team Results
- Sioux Falls Christian 10
- West Central 58
- Flandreau 58
- Tea Area 84
- Baltic 87
- Madison 95
- Estelline/Hendricks 114
- Sioux Valley 125
- McCook Central/Montrose 166
- Tri-Valley 200
Roger Loecker Invite Team Standings
- Yankton 52
- Pierre 61
- Aberdeen Central 72
- Brookings 98
- Watertown 103
- Huron 108
Girls Cross Country
Region 2A Team Results
- Sioux Falls Christian 17
- Sioux Valley 46
- West Central 50
- Flandreau 65
- Tea Area 67
- Baltic 119
- Madison 130
- Dell Rapids 131
- Tri-Valley 190
Roger Locker Invite Team Standings
- Yankton 52
- Pierre 63
- Aberdeen Central 65
- Watertown 87
- Brookings 119
- Huron 121
Cheer & Dance
ESD Grand Champion Dance
- Brandon Valley 288.00
- Harrisburg 271.25
- Yankton 262.75
- Watertown 236.50
- Pierre 231.75
- Aberdeen Central 228.25
- Mitchell 223.75
- Huron 220.25
- Brookings 211.75
ESD Grand Champion Cheer
- Harrisburg 272
- Brandon Valley 261
- Brookings 257.5
- Watertown 239.5
- Mitchell 211
- Yankton 203.5
- Huron 200
- Aberdeen Central 191.5
- Pierre 190