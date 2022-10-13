SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Football
Aberdeen Roncalli 26, Clark/Willow Lake 0

College Volleyball
Kansas City 3, SDSU 1
USD 3, Oral Roberts 0

High School Volleyball
Baltic def. Sioux Valley, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17
Belle Fourche def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-3, 25-11
Burke def. Gregory, 25-19, 25-10, 25-9
Canton def. Vermillion, 25-17, 25-10, 25-17
Chester def. Madison, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14
Clark/Willow Lake def. Sisseton, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-8
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. De Smet, 25-18, 25-16, 25-22
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-11, 25-4, 25-13
Florence/Henry def. Wilmot, 25-18, 25-8, 25-14
Garretson def. Tea Area, 25-11, 25-16, 25-23
Groton Area def. Deuel, 25-16, 25-21, 25-18
Hamlin def. Britton-Hecla, 25-14, 25-17, 25-9
Harrisburg def. Aberdeen Central, 25-19, 25-13, 25-11
Herreid/Selby Area def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-21, 25-8, 25-17
Jones County def. Kadoka Area, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18
Kimball/White Lake def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-13, 25-17, 25-16
Leola/Frederick def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16
Mobridge-Pollock def. Sully Buttes, 25-13, 25-13, 25-20
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. West Central, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23
North Central Co-Op def. Wakpala, 25-8, 25-18, 25-7
Northwestern def. Potter County, 25-17, 25-10, 25-14
Omaha Nation, Neb. def. Flandreau Indian, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Pierre def. Yankton, 25-11, 25-16, 25-22
Platte-Geddes def. Chamberlain, 25-12, 25-11, 25-13
Rapid City Christian def. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., 25-20, 25-23, 25-13
Redfield def. Webster, 25-20, 25-8, 25-18
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Huron, 25-20, 25-19, 25-12
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brookings, 25-19, 25-12, 24-26, 25-10
Sioux Falls Washington def. Watertown, 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 25-13
Sturgis Brown def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-16, 25-14, 25-12
Tri-State, N.D. def. Waubay/Summit, 25-17, 25-14, 17-25, 25-21
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Scotland, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18
Wagner def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16
Warner def. Faulkton, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16
Winner def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-15, 16-25, 25-5, 25-23
Wolsey-Wessington def. Wessington Springs, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16

Boys Cross Country
Region 2A Team Results

  1. Sioux Falls Christian 10
  2. West Central 58
  3. Flandreau 58
  4. Tea Area 84
  5. Baltic 87
  6. Madison 95
  7. Estelline/Hendricks 114
  8. Sioux Valley 125
  9. McCook Central/Montrose 166
  10. Tri-Valley 200

Roger Loecker Invite Team Standings

  1. Yankton 52
  2. Pierre 61
  3. Aberdeen Central 72
  4. Brookings 98
  5. Watertown 103
  6. Huron 108

Girls Cross Country
Region 2A Team Results

  1. Sioux Falls Christian 17
  2. Sioux Valley 46
  3. West Central 50
  4. Flandreau 65
  5. Tea Area 67
  6. Baltic 119
  7. Madison 130
  8. Dell Rapids 131
  9. Tri-Valley 190

Roger Locker Invite Team Standings

  1. Yankton 52
  2. Pierre 63
  3. Aberdeen Central 65
  4. Watertown 87
  5. Brookings 119
  6. Huron 121

Cheer & Dance
ESD Grand Champion Dance

  1. Brandon Valley 288.00
  2. Harrisburg 271.25
  3. Yankton 262.75
  4. Watertown 236.50
  5. Pierre 231.75
  6. Aberdeen Central 228.25
  7. Mitchell 223.75
  8. Huron 220.25
  9. Brookings 211.75

ESD Grand Champion Cheer

  1. Harrisburg 272
  2. Brandon Valley 261
  3. Brookings 257.5
  4. Watertown 239.5
  5. Mitchell 211
  6. Yankton 203.5
  7. Huron 200
  8. Aberdeen Central 191.5
  9. Pierre 190