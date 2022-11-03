SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s scores from across the area including South Dakota Class ‘A’ and Class ‘B’ region volleyball results.

College Volleyball

SDSU 3, St. Thomas 0

USD 3, Western Illinois 0

South Dakota High School Volleyball

Harrisburg def. Brookings, 31-29, 25-12, 25-22

Huron def. Brandon Valley, 25-12, 25-19, 25-20

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Aberdeen Central, 25-12, 28-26, 25-21

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-20, 25-21

Spearfish def. Douglas, 25-13, 25-18, 25-19

Watertown def. Yankton, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20

SDHSAA Playoff

Semifinal

Class A

Region 1

Groton Area def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 18-25, 25-23, 27-25, 16-25, 15-10

Redfield def. Milbank

Region 2

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Sioux Valley, 19-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-17

Hamlin def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-20, 25-23

Region 3

Baltic def. McCook Central/Montrose, 26-24, 16-25, 25-20, 25-22

Sioux Falls Christian def. Garretson, 25-4, 25-4, 25-15

Region 4

Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 25-15, 25-22, 25-15

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Canton, 25-17, 25-22, 26-24

Region 5

Platte-Geddes def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-15, 25-15, 25-11

Wagner def. Mt. Vernon, 25-14, 25-13, 25-10

Region 6

Miller def. Dupree, 25-11, 25-12, 25-9

Mobridge-Pollock def. Stanley County, 25-9, 25-12, 25-18

Region 7

Lakota Tech def. Little Wound, 25-15, 18-25, 25-22, 25-11

Winner def. Pine Ridge, 25-15, 27-25, 27-25

Region 8

Belle Fourche def. Hill City, 25-15, 25-21, 25-19

Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 25-23, 25-14, 26-24

Class B

Region 1

Northwestern def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16

Warner def. Leola/Frederick, 25-10, 25-15, 25-11

Region 2

Castlewood def. Arlington, 25-21, 25-10, 25-23

Wolsey-Wessington def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22

Region 3

Chester def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16

Colman-Egan def. Ethan, 20-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17

Region 4

Freeman def. Scotland, 25-12, 25-20, 25-19

Viborg-Hurley def. Gayville-Volin, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13

Region 5

Burke def. Gregory, 25-8, 25-13, 25-6

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Wessington Springs, 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 25-27, 16-14

Region 6

Herreid def. Potter County, 25-20, 27-25, 25-21

Ipswich def. Faulkton, 10-25, 25-20, 24-20, 25-20, 10-15

Region 7

Jones County def. Wall, 25-13, 25-10, 25-14

Kadoka Area def. Philip, 25-18, 14-25, 25-12, 25-20

Region 8

Faith def. Newell, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22

Timber Lake def. Lemmon, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19