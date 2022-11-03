SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s scores from across the area including South Dakota Class ‘A’ and Class ‘B’ region volleyball results.
College Volleyball
SDSU 3, St. Thomas 0
USD 3, Western Illinois 0
South Dakota High School Volleyball
Harrisburg def. Brookings, 31-29, 25-12, 25-22
Huron def. Brandon Valley, 25-12, 25-19, 25-20
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Aberdeen Central, 25-12, 28-26, 25-21
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-20, 25-21
Spearfish def. Douglas, 25-13, 25-18, 25-19
Watertown def. Yankton, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20
SDHSAA Playoff
Semifinal
Class A
Region 1
Groton Area def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 18-25, 25-23, 27-25, 16-25, 15-10
Redfield def. Milbank
Region 2
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Sioux Valley, 19-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-17
Hamlin def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-20, 25-23
Region 3
Baltic def. McCook Central/Montrose, 26-24, 16-25, 25-20, 25-22
Sioux Falls Christian def. Garretson, 25-4, 25-4, 25-15
Region 4
Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 25-15, 25-22, 25-15
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Canton, 25-17, 25-22, 26-24
Region 5
Platte-Geddes def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-15, 25-15, 25-11
Wagner def. Mt. Vernon, 25-14, 25-13, 25-10
Region 6
Miller def. Dupree, 25-11, 25-12, 25-9
Mobridge-Pollock def. Stanley County, 25-9, 25-12, 25-18
Region 7
Lakota Tech def. Little Wound, 25-15, 18-25, 25-22, 25-11
Winner def. Pine Ridge, 25-15, 27-25, 27-25
Region 8
Belle Fourche def. Hill City, 25-15, 25-21, 25-19
Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 25-23, 25-14, 26-24
Class B
Region 1
Northwestern def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16
Warner def. Leola/Frederick, 25-10, 25-15, 25-11
Region 2
Castlewood def. Arlington, 25-21, 25-10, 25-23
Wolsey-Wessington def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22
Region 3
Chester def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16
Colman-Egan def. Ethan, 20-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17
Region 4
Freeman def. Scotland, 25-12, 25-20, 25-19
Viborg-Hurley def. Gayville-Volin, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13
Region 5
Burke def. Gregory, 25-8, 25-13, 25-6
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Wessington Springs, 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 25-27, 16-14
Region 6
Herreid def. Potter County, 25-20, 27-25, 25-21
Ipswich def. Faulkton, 10-25, 25-20, 24-20, 25-20, 10-15
Region 7
Jones County def. Wall, 25-13, 25-10, 25-14
Kadoka Area def. Philip, 25-18, 14-25, 25-12, 25-20
Region 8
Faith def. Newell, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22
Timber Lake def. Lemmon, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19