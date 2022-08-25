SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Football

Dakota St. 29, Dakota Wesleyan 19

Mount Marty 42, Presentation 10

Women’s College Soccer

Colorado St. 3, USD 1

Girls Soccer

Brandon Valley 0, Sioux Falls Washington 0

Pierre 2, Sturgis 0

Sioux Falls Christian 3, Garretson 1

Tea Area 5, Vermillion 0

Watertown 2, Brookings 0

Boys Soccer

Hot Sprints 2, Custer 0

Pierre 3, Sturgis 0

Watertown 2, Brookings 0

Girls Tennis

Mitchell 8, Rapid City Christian 1

O’Gorman 7, Sioux Falls Jefferson 2

Rapid City Stevens 7, Pierre 2

Boys Golf

Sioux Falls Christian 170 Madison 177

High School Volleyball

Arlington def. Iroquois, 25-21, 25-19, 25-13

Baltic def. Colman-Egan, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19

Belle Fourche def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-12, 25-15, 25-20

Burke def. Colome, 25-14, 25-13, 25-7

Castlewood def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16

Centerville def. Menno, 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24

Chester def. Ethan, 25-14, 25-3, 25-11

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22

Dell Rapids def. West Central, 25-22, 25-14, 25-19

Faith def. Lemmon, 19-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-23

Faulkton def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-9, 25-13

Florence/Henry def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-9, 25-13, 25-19

Garretson def. Beresford, 25-7, 25-11, 25-19

Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 25-15, 25-11, 25-13

Ipswich def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20

Kadoka Area def. Little Wound, 25-10, 25-11, 25-13

Kimball/White Lake def. Gregory, 25-11, 25-22, 25-14

Milbank def. Sisseton, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16, 17-25, 15-10

Miller def. Winner, 25-10, 25-9, 25-21

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Parker, 25-9, 25-19, 25-13

Northwestern def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-20, 19-25, 9-25, 27-17, 15-9

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Howard, 19-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-23

Redfield def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20

Sioux Falls Christian def. Tea Area, 25-16, 25-20, 25-11

Wagner def. Vermillion, 25-14, 25-13, 25-15

Warner def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-3, 25-8, 25-6

Webster def. Deuel, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15

Wilmot def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-12, 25-5, 25-13

Hansen Early Bird Tournament

Championship

Platte-Geddes def. Hanson, 25-21, 25-10

Consolation Semifinal

Freeman def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-16, 25-23

Freeman def. Wessington Springs, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 25-19

Third Place

Avon def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-22, 25-16