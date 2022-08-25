SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Football
Dakota St. 29, Dakota Wesleyan 19
Mount Marty 42, Presentation 10
Women’s College Soccer
Colorado St. 3, USD 1
Girls Soccer
Brandon Valley 0, Sioux Falls Washington 0
Pierre 2, Sturgis 0
Sioux Falls Christian 3, Garretson 1
Tea Area 5, Vermillion 0
Watertown 2, Brookings 0
Boys Soccer
Hot Sprints 2, Custer 0
Pierre 3, Sturgis 0
Watertown 2, Brookings 0
Girls Tennis
Mitchell 8, Rapid City Christian 1
O’Gorman 7, Sioux Falls Jefferson 2
Rapid City Stevens 7, Pierre 2
Boys Golf
- Sioux Falls Christian 170
- Madison 177
High School Volleyball
Arlington def. Iroquois, 25-21, 25-19, 25-13
Baltic def. Colman-Egan, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19
Belle Fourche def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-12, 25-15, 25-20
Burke def. Colome, 25-14, 25-13, 25-7
Castlewood def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16
Centerville def. Menno, 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24
Chester def. Ethan, 25-14, 25-3, 25-11
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22
Dell Rapids def. West Central, 25-22, 25-14, 25-19
Faith def. Lemmon, 19-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-23
Faulkton def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-9, 25-13
Florence/Henry def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-9, 25-13, 25-19
Garretson def. Beresford, 25-7, 25-11, 25-19
Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 25-15, 25-11, 25-13
Ipswich def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20
Kadoka Area def. Little Wound, 25-10, 25-11, 25-13
Kimball/White Lake def. Gregory, 25-11, 25-22, 25-14
Milbank def. Sisseton, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16, 17-25, 15-10
Miller def. Winner, 25-10, 25-9, 25-21
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Parker, 25-9, 25-19, 25-13
Northwestern def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-20, 19-25, 9-25, 27-17, 15-9
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Howard, 19-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-23
Redfield def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20
Sioux Falls Christian def. Tea Area, 25-16, 25-20, 25-11
Wagner def. Vermillion, 25-14, 25-13, 25-15
Warner def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-3, 25-8, 25-6
Webster def. Deuel, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15
Wilmot def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-12, 25-5, 25-13
Hansen Early Bird Tournament
Championship
Platte-Geddes def. Hanson, 25-21, 25-10
Consolation Semifinal
Freeman def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-16, 25-23
Freeman def. Wessington Springs, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 25-19
Third Place
Avon def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-22, 25-16