PLYMOUTH, Mich. – USA Hockey announced that Sioux Falls Stampede head coach Scott Owens will serve as an honorary coach at the annual 2020 BioSteel All-American Game next Monday, Jan. 20 in Plymouth, Mich. Owens and Muskegon Lumberjacks head coach Mike Hamilton will join Team Gomez headed by two-time Stanley Cup champion Scott Gomez. The game will feature the top American-born prospects eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft versus the National Development Team Program under-18 team.

Scott Owens is currently in his fifth season as head coach of the Stampede. During his tenure behind the bench, Owens has guided the team to a 147-111-17 overall record, including a Clark Cup championship during the 2018-19 season. He previously coached eight seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Madison Capitols and Des Moines Buccaneers between 1986 and 1999 for a combined 301-148-26 overall league record.