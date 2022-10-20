SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:
MLB PLAYOFFS
Astros 3, Yankees 2
NFL FOOTBALL
Cardinals 42, Saints 34
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
USD 3, Denver 2
Omaha 3, SDSU 1
Augustana 3, SMSU 1
Wayne State 4, USF 1
SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL
Beresford 52, Lakota Tech 0
Brandon Valley 35, Sioux Falls Washington 33
Brookings 35, Mitchell 21
Canton 38, Chamberlain 21
Dell Rapids 22, Dakota Valley 18
Madison def. Custer, forfeit
Pierre 46, Douglas 6
Rapid City Stevens 44, Rapid City Central 6
Sioux Falls Christian 40, Lennox 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 42, Aberdeen Central 7
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 24, Harrisburg 20
Spearfish 28, Sturgis Brown 27, OT
Tea Area 39, Watertown 6
Vermillion 27, Belle Fourche 0
West Central 34, Milbank 6
Yankton 42, Huron 14
Class 9A
Canistota 42, Alcester-Hudson 24
Castlewood 26, Timber Lake 0
Gregory 50, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0
Harding County/Bison Co-op 38, Chester 10
Lyman 50, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0
Philip 36, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Warner 53, Burke 0
Wolsey-Wessington 41, Deubrook 0
Class 9AA
Bon Homme 42, Ipswich 20
Elkton-Lake Benton 32, Kimball/White Lake 18
Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 36, Florence/Henry 30
Hamlin 41, Viborg-Hurley 8
Hanson 42, Platte-Geddes 18
Howard 48, Britton-Hecla 8
Parkston 46, Leola/Frederick 6
Wall 58, Stanley County 8
Class 9B
Avon 74, Faulkton 48
DeSmet 50, Colome 0
Dell Rapids St. Mary 30, Faith 20
Herreid/Selby Area 56, Lemmon/McIntosh 6
Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Jones County 0
Irene-Wakonda 61, Corsica/Stickney 52
Kadoka Area 60, New Underwood 6
Sully Buttes 14, Potter County 12
Class 11B
Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Mobridge-Pollock 0
Deuel 27, St. Thomas More 10
Elk Point-Jefferson 58, Rapid City Christian 7
Hot Springs 45, Bridgewater-Emery 6
McCook Central/Montrose 34, Sioux Valley 19
Mt. Vernon 38, Tri-Valley 10
Redfield 7, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6
Winner 62, Lead-Deadwood 7
IOWA PREP FOOTBALL
Assumption, Davenport 42, Maquoketa 21
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 41, Dubuque, Hempstead 0
Forest City 42, Okoboji, Milford 6
GMG, Garwin 40, Springville 38
IKM-Manning 52, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 17
Lamoni 54, Melcher-Dallas 30
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 70, English Valleys, North English 54
North Butler, Greene 39, Central Springs 21
Sioux City, North 49, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0