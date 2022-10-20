SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:

MLB PLAYOFFS

Astros 3, Yankees 2

NFL FOOTBALL

Cardinals 42, Saints 34

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

USD 3, Denver 2

Omaha 3, SDSU 1

Augustana 3, SMSU 1

Wayne State 4, USF 1

SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL

Beresford 52, Lakota Tech 0

Brandon Valley 35, Sioux Falls Washington 33

Brookings 35, Mitchell 21

Canton 38, Chamberlain 21

Dell Rapids 22, Dakota Valley 18

Madison def. Custer, forfeit

Pierre 46, Douglas 6

Rapid City Stevens 44, Rapid City Central 6

Sioux Falls Christian 40, Lennox 0

Sioux Falls Lincoln 42, Aberdeen Central 7

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 24, Harrisburg 20

Spearfish 28, Sturgis Brown 27, OT

Tea Area 39, Watertown 6

Vermillion 27, Belle Fourche 0

West Central 34, Milbank 6

Yankton 42, Huron 14

Class 9A

Canistota 42, Alcester-Hudson 24

Castlewood 26, Timber Lake 0

Gregory 50, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0

Harding County/Bison Co-op 38, Chester 10

Lyman 50, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Philip 36, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Warner 53, Burke 0

Wolsey-Wessington 41, Deubrook 0

Class 9AA

Bon Homme 42, Ipswich 20

Elkton-Lake Benton 32, Kimball/White Lake 18

Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 36, Florence/Henry 30

Hamlin 41, Viborg-Hurley 8

Hanson 42, Platte-Geddes 18

Howard 48, Britton-Hecla 8

Parkston 46, Leola/Frederick 6

Wall 58, Stanley County 8

Class 9B

Avon 74, Faulkton 48

DeSmet 50, Colome 0

Dell Rapids St. Mary 30, Faith 20

Herreid/Selby Area 56, Lemmon/McIntosh 6

Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Jones County 0

Irene-Wakonda 61, Corsica/Stickney 52

Kadoka Area 60, New Underwood 6

Sully Buttes 14, Potter County 12

Class 11B

Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Mobridge-Pollock 0

Deuel 27, St. Thomas More 10

Elk Point-Jefferson 58, Rapid City Christian 7

Hot Springs 45, Bridgewater-Emery 6

McCook Central/Montrose 34, Sioux Valley 19

Mt. Vernon 38, Tri-Valley 10

Redfield 7, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6

Winner 62, Lead-Deadwood 7

IOWA PREP FOOTBALL

Assumption, Davenport 42, Maquoketa 21

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 41, Dubuque, Hempstead 0

Forest City 42, Okoboji, Milford 6

GMG, Garwin 40, Springville 38

IKM-Manning 52, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 17

Lamoni 54, Melcher-Dallas 30

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 70, English Valleys, North English 54

North Butler, Greene 39, Central Springs 21

Sioux City, North 49, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0