SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area below:

MLB BASEBALL

White Sox 4, Twins 3

SOUTH DAKOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL

Aberdeen Central def. Brandon Valley, 25-21, 26-24, 18-25, 25-23

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-18, 25-22, 25-13

Baltic def Viborg-Hurley, 25-17, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15

Canton def. Tea Area, 25-23, 25-19, 25-15

Colman-Egan def. Castlewood, 25-18, 23-25, 14-25, 25-18, 15-11

Dell Rapids def. Lennox, 25-12, 25-7, 25-11

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Iroquois-Lake Preston, 25-13, 25-14, 25-21

Douglas def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 26-28, 25-14, 25-20

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-10, 25-14

Estelline/Hendricks def. DeSmet, 25-17, 25-20, 25-10

Faulkton Area def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-10, 25-7, 25-19

Florence/Henry def. Tri-State, N.D., 25-11, 25-10, 25-22

Gregory def. Chamberlain, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22

Hamlin def. Redfield, 25-15, 25-12, 25-18

Harrisburg def. Jefferson, 26-24, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22

Langford def. Waubay/Summit, 14-25, 25-19, 26-24, 19-25, 15-7

Little Wound def. Marty, 25-16, 25-14, 23-25, 25-11

Milbank def. Britton-Hecla, 25-10, 25-15, 25-21

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Winner, 25-14, 25-15, 25-22

Platte-Geddes def. Lyman, 25-9, 25-9, 25-10

Sioux Falls Christian def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-16, 28-26, 25-14

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Huron, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Pierre, 27-25, 25-19, 25-15

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Mitchell, 25-16, 27-25, 25-22

St. Thomas More def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 25-10, 25-21

Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. def. North Central Co-Op, 25-15, 25-14, 25-15

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-9, 25-12, 25-8

Warner def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-12, 25-14, 25-10

Yankton def. Vermillion, 26-24, 25-19, 21-25, 25-18

MINNESOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL

Ada-Borup def. Lake Park-Audubon, 27-25, 25-14, 25-18

Albany def. Foley, 25-14, 25-15, 25-20

Annandale def. Rockford, 24-26, 25-21, 25-16, 25-15

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Maple Lake, 25-20, 35-33, 25-15

Belle Plaine def. Mayer-Lutheran, 25-23, 15-25, 25-20, 25-23

Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Orono, 25-14, 25-14, 25-14

Braham def. East Central, 25-19, 25-14, 25-10

Cambridge-Isanti def. St. Francis, 25-21, 25-12, 25-14

Champlin Park def. Coon Rapids, 25-7, 25-18, 25-10

Chanhassen def. Waconia, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17

Chaska def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19

Cloquet def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Frazee, 25-11, 25-22, 25-11

East Grand Forks def. Warroad, 25-20, 25-13, 25-21

Fertile-Beltrami def. Bagley, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20

Fosston def. Win-E-Mac, 25-6, 25-13, 25-11

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23

Grand Rapids def. Duluth Marshall, 25-10, 25-7, 25-19

Hayfield def. Maple River, 25-16, 25-10, 25-16

Heron Lake-Okabena def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey

Hill City def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-14, 25-23, 25-12

Holy Angels def. Columbia Heights, 25-7, 25-10, 25-6

Indus def. Northland, 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19

Lakeville North def. Eagan, 25-22, 31-29, 25-11

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity def. Norwood-Young America, 25-18, 25-17, 25-11

Litchfield def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-12, 25-12, 25-21

Mabel-Canton def. Houston, 25-9, 25-10, 25-10

Madelia def. Nicollet, 27-25, 25-13, 25-22

Mahtomedi def. Simley, 25-17, 25-7, 25-10

Marshall def. New Ulm, 25-9, 25-11, 25-11

Minnetonka def. Eden Prairie, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23

New Prague def. St. Louis Park, 25-6, 25-8, 25-13

New Ulm Cathedral def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 22-25, 25-11, 25-11, 25-15

North Branch def. Becker, 26-24, 25-16, 28-26

North Woods def. Northeast Range, 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 25-7

Paynesville def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-23, 25-18, 25-14

Pequot Lakes def. Detroit Lakes, 25-20, 25-22, 25-16

Perham def. Pelican Rapids, 25-23, 26-24, 25-12

Prior Lake def. Apple Valley, 25-11, 25-17, 25-14

Richfield def. Brooklyn Center, 25-16, 25-16, 25-12

Robbinsdale Armstrong def. Totino-Grace, 25-23, 25-8, 25-15

Rochester Century def. Winona, 25-7, 25-10, 25-13

Rochester Mayo def. Owatonna, 25-10, 25-11, 25-16

Rogers def. Osseo, 25-10, 25-13, 25-16

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-14, 25-21, 25-13, 25-13

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Delano, 25-15, 25-7, 25-16

Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-10, 25-12, 25-8

Staples-Motley def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-15, 25-16, 25-4

Swanville def. Ashby, 25-13, 26-24, 25-7

Tartan def. South St. Paul, 25-11, 25-7, 25-10

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lakeview, 25-6, 25-17, 25-11

Wabasso def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-12, 25-22, 25-14

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Henning, 25-17, 27-25, 25-19

Wayzata def. Hopkins, 25-15, 25-15, 25-13

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Fillmore Central, 25-19, 25-16, 25-13