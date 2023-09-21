SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here:

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
SDSU 3, St. Thomas 0
Winona State 3, Augustana 1
Viterbo 3, DSU 1

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
USD 3, St. Thomas 1

GIRLS TENNIS
Harrisburg 5, Yankton 4
Watertown 9, Aberdeen Roncalli 0
Yankton 7, Washington 2

BOYS SOCCER
James Valley Christian 4, Groton Area 0
Lincoln 2, Harrisburg 0
O’Gorman 2, Brookings 1
Tea Area 2, Washington 1
Vermillion 8, Dakota Valley 0

GIRLS SOCCER
Harrisburg 1, Lincoln 0
O’Gorman 2, Brookings 1
Rapid City Stevens 8, Douglas/RCC 0
Sioux Falls Christian 1, Garretson 0
Tea area 3, Washington 2

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Aberdeen Christian def. North Central Co-Op, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Sisseton, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18

Arlington def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-21, 25-16, 25-14

Baltic def. Parker, 25-17, 25-16, 25-8

Bon Homme def. Chamberlain, 25-7, 25-6, 25-8

Bridgewater-Emery def. Canistota, 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-17

Chester def. Garretson, 25-22, 25-20, 25-14

Clark/Willow Lake def. Deuel, 26-24, 21-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-11

Corsica/Stickney def. Gregory, 17-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-13

Dell Rapids def. Flandreau, 25-15, 25-14, 25-18

Elk Point-Jefferson def. West Sioux, Iowa, 25-9, 25-7, 25-10

Florence/Henry def. Britton-Hecla, 25-15, 25-21, 25-23

Great Plains Lutheran def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-11, 25-13, 25-10

Groton Area def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-7, 25-11, 25-18

Hanson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-17, 25-12, 25-18

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23

Huron def. Brookings, 18-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 18-16

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-15, 25-22, 12-25, 25-22

Jones County def. Todd County, 25-11, 25-16, 25-15

Langford def. Ipswich, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20

Lennox def. West Central, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18

Leola-Frederick High School def. Ellendale, N.D., 25-18, 25-23, 25-16

Linton/HMB, N.D. def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-19, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16

Menno def. Freeman, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14

Milbank def. Redfield, 25-23, 26-24, 25-23

Northwestern def. Waubay/Summit, 25-3, 25-7, 25-11

Parkston def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14

Philip def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-17, 25-15, 25-6

Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 19-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-11

Sioux Falls Christian def. Dakota Valley, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Brandon Valley, 25-13, 25-14, 25-22

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21

Spearfish def. Custer, 25-11, 25-17, 25-22

Stanley County def. Potter County, 25-22, 9-25, 25-20, 26-24

Sully Buttes def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-20, 25-13, 25-21

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Mitchell Christian, 0-0, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined

Viborg-Hurley def. Howard, 20-25, 27-25, 25-16, 15-25, 15-10

Wagner def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-11, 25-15, 25-18

Wall def. White River, 25-17, 25-20, 26-24

Watertown def. Mitchell, 25-19, 25-11, 25-14

Wessington Springs def. Lower Brule, 25-9, 25-15, 25-17

Wilmot def. Tri-State, N.D., 25-18, 25-18, 25-23

Wolsey-Wessington def. James Valley Christian, 25-10, 25-23, 25-16

Yankton def. Vermillion, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13

Chamberlain Triangular=

Burke def. Bon Homme, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18, 22-25, 15-9

Elk Point Jefferson Triangular=

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-16, 25-23, 25-10