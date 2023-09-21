SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here:
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
SDSU 3, St. Thomas 0
Winona State 3, Augustana 1
Viterbo 3, DSU 1
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
USD 3, St. Thomas 1
GIRLS TENNIS
Harrisburg 5, Yankton 4
Watertown 9, Aberdeen Roncalli 0
Yankton 7, Washington 2
BOYS SOCCER
James Valley Christian 4, Groton Area 0
Lincoln 2, Harrisburg 0
O’Gorman 2, Brookings 1
Tea Area 2, Washington 1
Vermillion 8, Dakota Valley 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Harrisburg 1, Lincoln 0
O’Gorman 2, Brookings 1
Rapid City Stevens 8, Douglas/RCC 0
Sioux Falls Christian 1, Garretson 0
Tea area 3, Washington 2
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Aberdeen Christian def. North Central Co-Op, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Sisseton, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18
Arlington def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-21, 25-16, 25-14
Baltic def. Parker, 25-17, 25-16, 25-8
Bon Homme def. Chamberlain, 25-7, 25-6, 25-8
Bridgewater-Emery def. Canistota, 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-17
Chester def. Garretson, 25-22, 25-20, 25-14
Clark/Willow Lake def. Deuel, 26-24, 21-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-11
Corsica/Stickney def. Gregory, 17-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-13
Dell Rapids def. Flandreau, 25-15, 25-14, 25-18
Elk Point-Jefferson def. West Sioux, Iowa, 25-9, 25-7, 25-10
Florence/Henry def. Britton-Hecla, 25-15, 25-21, 25-23
Great Plains Lutheran def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-11, 25-13, 25-10
Groton Area def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-7, 25-11, 25-18
Hanson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-17, 25-12, 25-18
Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23
Huron def. Brookings, 18-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 18-16
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-15, 25-22, 12-25, 25-22
Jones County def. Todd County, 25-11, 25-16, 25-15
Langford def. Ipswich, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20
Lennox def. West Central, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18
Leola-Frederick High School def. Ellendale, N.D., 25-18, 25-23, 25-16
Linton/HMB, N.D. def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-19, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16
Menno def. Freeman, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14
Milbank def. Redfield, 25-23, 26-24, 25-23
Northwestern def. Waubay/Summit, 25-3, 25-7, 25-11
Parkston def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14
Philip def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-17, 25-15, 25-6
Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 19-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-11
Sioux Falls Christian def. Dakota Valley, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Brandon Valley, 25-13, 25-14, 25-22
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21
Spearfish def. Custer, 25-11, 25-17, 25-22
Stanley County def. Potter County, 25-22, 9-25, 25-20, 26-24
Sully Buttes def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-20, 25-13, 25-21
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Mitchell Christian, 0-0, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined
Viborg-Hurley def. Howard, 20-25, 27-25, 25-16, 15-25, 15-10
Wagner def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-11, 25-15, 25-18
Wall def. White River, 25-17, 25-20, 26-24
Watertown def. Mitchell, 25-19, 25-11, 25-14
Wessington Springs def. Lower Brule, 25-9, 25-15, 25-17
Wilmot def. Tri-State, N.D., 25-18, 25-18, 25-23
Wolsey-Wessington def. James Valley Christian, 25-10, 25-23, 25-16
Yankton def. Vermillion, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13
Chamberlain Triangular=
Burke def. Bon Homme, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18, 22-25, 15-9
Elk Point Jefferson Triangular=
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-16, 25-23, 25-10