SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

SDSU 3, Western Illinois 0

USD 3, St. Thomas 1

SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL

Lower Brule 46, Crow Creek 0

Standing Rock, N.D. 46, McLaughlin 0

SOUTH DAKOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Britton-Hecla, 25-10, 25-12, 25-13

Beresford def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-23, 26-24, 14-25, 25-22

Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22

Bridgewater-Emery def. Avon, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21

Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-6, 25-16, 25-16

Canton def. Garretson, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18

Dakota Valley def. Madison, 25-18, 25-10, 25-17

Edgemont def. Sioux County, Neb., 25-19, 25-19, 13-25, 25-15

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-11, 25-21, 25-16

Estelline/Hendricks def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17, 25-15

Florence/Henry def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-3, 25-11, 25-7

Great Plains Lutheran def. Langford, 25-22, 25-17, 25-11

Hamlin def. Sisseton, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19

Howard def. Canistota, 25-22, 25-19, 26-24

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-19, 25-8, 25-10

Jones County def. Dupree, 25-19, 25-19, 12-25, 25-15

McCook Central/Montrose def. West Central, 25-18, 25-13, 25-20

Milbank def. Groton Area, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21

Miller def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-14, 25-13, 25-7

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Chamberlain, 25-15, 25-11, 25-18

Northwestern def. Faulkton, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. DeSmet, 15-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 15-6

Redfield def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21

Scotland def. Centerville, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 27-29, 15-8

Sioux Falls Christian def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, Minn., 25-18, 25-12, 25-23

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16

Spearfish def. Sturgis Brown, 25-16, 25-12, 25-20

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Deuel, 25-17, 25-17, 18-25, 25-17

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19

Hemingford, Neb. def. Lakota Tech, 25-11, 25-19, 28-26

MINNESOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL

Albany def. Little Falls, 25-13, 25-19, 25-15

Annandale def. Litchfield, 25-20, 25-19, 28-26

BOLD def. Montevideo, 25-10, 25-14, 19-25, 25-10

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21

Belle Plaine def. Norwood-Young America, 20-25, 25-21, 26-24

Bethlehem Academy def. United South Central, 25-17, 25-6, 25-6

Brandon-Evansville def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-23, 25-9, 25-23

Breckenridge def. Hawley, 25-17, 25-21, 27-25

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Osakis, 25-15, 25-18, 25-15

Carlton def. Barnum, 25-18, 25-18, 28-26

Centennial def. Blaine, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18

Chaska def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 27-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-11

Cromwell def. Cook County, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 25-22

Delano def. Hutchinson, 25-23, 25-18, 25-14

East Grand Forks def. Crookston, 25-10, 25-20, 25-12

East Ridge def. Forest Lake, 25-11, 25-19, 25-14

Grand Meadow def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-8, 25-13, 25-14

Grand Rapids def. Greenway, 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 25-12

Hillcrest Lutheran def. Rothsay, 25-6, 25-17, 25-19, 0-0

Houston def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 19-25, 25-16, 17-25, 25-19, 15-9

International Falls def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-10, 25-5, 25-9

Kasson-Mantorville def. Red Wing, 25-10, 25-13, 25-20

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Goodhue, 25-7, 25-20, 25-14

Lake of the Woods def. Roseau, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20

Lakeville South def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23

Liberty Classical def. Twin Cities Academy, 26-24, 25-15, 25-12

Mabel-Canton def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-7, 25-3, 25-2

Marshall def. Windom, 25-10, 25-13, 25-16

Minneapolis Henry def. Minneapolis North, 25-10, 25-20, 25-21

Minneapolis South def. Minneapolis Edison, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21

Minnehaha Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-14, 25-15, 25-15

Minneota def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-19, 25-8, 25-19

Minnetonka def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-17, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21

Monticello def. North Branch, 25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 25-10

Mounds Park Academy def. Blake, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16

Northfield def. Winona, 25-11, 25-8, 25-10

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 17-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-17, 15-12

Park Rapids def. Frazee, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21

Paynesville def. Royalton, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15

Rochester Century def. Faribault, 25-13, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12

Rochester Mayo def. Austin, 25-14, 25-7, 25-12

Rogers def. Totino-Grace, 25-5, 25-18, 25-12

Roseville def. White Bear Lake, 25-22, 26-24, 25-16

Rush City def. Braham, 25-17, 26-24, 22-25, 21-25, 15-8

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lakeview, 25-12, 25-8, 25-18

Sauk Centre def. Melrose, 25-17, 25-22, 25-9

Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-18, 25-12, 25-23

Sleepy Eye def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16

South Ridge def. Silver Bay, 25-15, 25-11, 25-9

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Mound Westonka, 25-10, 25-8, 25-11

Spring Grove def. Kingsland, 25-11, 25-8, 25-6

Stillwater def. Irondale, 25-11, 25-18, 25-9

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Canby, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Verndale, 25-15, 25-23, 25-22

Watertown-Mayer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-23, 25-21, 27-25

Wayzata def. Buffalo, 25-15, 25-10, 25-19

Woodbury def. Mounds View, 25-23, 25-17, 15-25, 26-24

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Pine Island, 25-13, 25-13, 25-12