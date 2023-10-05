SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday evening here:

NFL
Bears 40, Commanders 20

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NDSU 3, SDSU 0
USD 3, North Dakota 2

COLLEGE SOCCER
USD 0, Omaha 0
Denver 4, SDSU 2

SD BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Belle Fourche 1, Freeman Academy 0
Sioux Falls Christian 11, St. Thomas More 0
Tea Area 5, James Valley Christian 0
Vermillion 7, Custer 0

SD GIRLS SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Sioux Falls Christian 3, Vermillion 1
Tea Area 6, Garretson 0
West Central 3, Dakota Valley 1

SD HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Britton-Hecla, 25-14, 28-26, 25-20

Avon def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 26-24

Bison def. McLaughlin, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22

Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22

Canistota def. Howard, 25-13, 25-21, 25-21

Canton def. Garretson, 25-15, 28-26, 26-24

Centerville def. Scotland, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17

Deuel def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-16, 25-12, 25-17

Dupree def. Jones County, 21-25, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23, 15-10

Edgemont def. Sioux County, Neb., 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 26-24, 25-20, 25-21

Estelline/Hendricks def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16

Flandreau Indian def. Santee, Neb., 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Florence def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-9, 25-18, 25-15

Gayville-Volin High School def. Menno, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16

Great Plains Lutheran def. Langford, 25-21, 26-24, 25-23

Groton Area def. Milbank, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22

Hamlin def. Sisseton, 25-12, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21

Herreid/Selby Area def. North Central Co-Op, 25-15, 25-21, 25-21

Lemmon High School def. New Underwood, 25-6, 25-9, 25-15

Madison def. Dakota Valley, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20

McCook Central/Montrose def. West Central, 25-27, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 15-12

Miller def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 14-25, 15-11

Mobridge-Pollock def. Winner, 25-22, 25-10, 25-17

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Chamberlain, 25-8, 25-16, 25-18

Northwestern def. Faulkton, 25-22, 25-18, 25-13

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. DeSmet, 25-17, 25-13, 23-25, 25-18

Platte-Geddes def. Gregory, 25-22, 25-12, 25-17

Rapid City Christian def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-5, 25-6, 25-9

Redfield def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-12, 25-21, 25-16

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22

Sioux Falls Christian def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, Minn., 25-9, 25-21, 25-12

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Tea Area, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18

Spearfish def. Sturgis Brown, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14

Stanley County def. Colome, 25-23, 25-11, 25-18

Wall def. Custer, 25-15, 25-14, 25-13

Hay Springs Triangular=

Hay Springs, Neb. def. Lakota Tech, 25-11, 25-23, 25-17