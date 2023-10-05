SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday evening here:
NFL
Bears 40, Commanders 20
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NDSU 3, SDSU 0
USD 3, North Dakota 2
COLLEGE SOCCER
USD 0, Omaha 0
Denver 4, SDSU 2
SD BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Belle Fourche 1, Freeman Academy 0
Sioux Falls Christian 11, St. Thomas More 0
Tea Area 5, James Valley Christian 0
Vermillion 7, Custer 0
SD GIRLS SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Sioux Falls Christian 3, Vermillion 1
Tea Area 6, Garretson 0
West Central 3, Dakota Valley 1
SD HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Britton-Hecla, 25-14, 28-26, 25-20
Avon def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 26-24
Bison def. McLaughlin, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22
Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22
Canistota def. Howard, 25-13, 25-21, 25-21
Canton def. Garretson, 25-15, 28-26, 26-24
Centerville def. Scotland, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17
Deuel def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-16, 25-12, 25-17
Dupree def. Jones County, 21-25, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23, 15-10
Edgemont def. Sioux County, Neb., 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 26-24, 25-20, 25-21
Estelline/Hendricks def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16
Flandreau Indian def. Santee, Neb., 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Florence def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-9, 25-18, 25-15
Florence/Henry def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-9, 25-18, 25-15
Gayville-Volin High School def. Menno, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16
Great Plains Lutheran def. Langford, 25-21, 26-24, 25-23
Groton Area def. Milbank, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22
Hamlin def. Sisseton, 25-12, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21
Herreid/Selby Area def. North Central Co-Op, 25-15, 25-21, 25-21
Lemmon High School def. New Underwood, 25-6, 25-9, 25-15
Madison def. Dakota Valley, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20
McCook Central/Montrose def. West Central, 25-27, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 15-12
Miller def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 14-25, 15-11
Mobridge-Pollock def. Winner, 25-22, 25-10, 25-17
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Chamberlain, 25-8, 25-16, 25-18
Northwestern def. Faulkton, 25-22, 25-18, 25-13
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. DeSmet, 25-17, 25-13, 23-25, 25-18
Platte-Geddes def. Gregory, 25-22, 25-12, 25-17
Rapid City Christian def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-5, 25-6, 25-9
Redfield def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-12, 25-21, 25-16
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22
Sioux Falls Christian def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, Minn., 25-9, 25-21, 25-12
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Tea Area, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18
Spearfish def. Sturgis Brown, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14
Stanley County def. Colome, 25-23, 25-11, 25-18
Wall def. Custer, 25-15, 25-14, 25-13
Hay Springs Triangular=
Hay Springs, Neb. def. Lakota Tech, 25-11, 25-23, 25-17