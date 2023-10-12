SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here:

NFL

Chiefs 19, Broncos 8

NHL

Wild 2, Panthers 0

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

SDSU 3, Oral Roberts 0

USD 3, St. Thomas 0

USF 3, Minnesota State 0

Wayne State 3, Augustana 0

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Avon 3, Centerville 0

Baltic 3, Sioux Valley 0

Belle Fourche 3, Red Cloud 0

Bowman County (ND) 3, Bison 0

Bridgewater-Emery 3, Gayville-Volin 1

Canton 3, Vermillon 0

Chester Area 3, Madison 0

Colman-Egan 3, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Douglas 3, Hot Springs 0

Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Irene-Wakonda 0

Florence-Henry 3, Wilmot 1

Garretson 3, Tea Area 1

Groton Area 3, Deuel 0

Hamlin 3, Britton-Hecla 0

Harrisburg 3, Aberdeen Central 0

Herried-Selby 3, Highmore-Harrold 0

Hill City 3, Wall 0

Hitchcock-Tulare 3, Ipswich 0

James Valley Christian 3, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

Jefferson 3, Huron 0

Kadoka Area 3, Jones County 0

Lemmon 3, New England (ND) 0

Lincoln 3, Brookings 0

Milbank 3, Tiospa Zina 0

Mobridge-Pollock 3, Sully Buttes 0

Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 3, West Central 0

Northwestern 3, Potter County 0

Platte-Geddes 3, Chamberlain 0

Sanbordn Central/Woonsocket 3, Kimball/White Lake 1

Wagner 3, AC/DC 0

Warner 3, Faulkton Area 0

Washington 3, Watertown 1

Winner 3, Corsica-Stickney 0

Wolsey-Wessington 3, Wessington Springs 0

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (ND) 3, Langford Area 0