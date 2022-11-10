SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at some scores from around the region:
NBA G-LEAGUE
Sioux Falls Skyforce 127, Fort Wayne 117
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
SDSU 3, Oral Roberts 0
USD 3, Kansas City 0
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
#21 Creighton 74, USD 51
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9B State Championship – Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Herreid/Selby Area 28
9A State Championship – Gregory 36, Warner 23
CLASS ‘AA’ SODAK 16 VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln 3, Watertown 1
Jefferson 3, Brookings 0
Harrisburg 3, Mitchell 0
Pierre vs. Brandon Valley – Postponed to Friday at 1 p.m.
O’Gorman vs. Spearfish – Postponed to Friday at 5 p.m.
Washington vs. Douglas – Postponed to Friday at 5 p.m.
Rapid Stevens vs. Roosevelt – Postponed to Saturday at 5 p.m.